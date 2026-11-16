Two Auburn Tigers Net SEC Weekly Honors After Blowout Win



The Auburn Tigers’ defense looked better than it has all season in their blowout win over Mississippi State on Saturday, which ended with a final score of 41-9. Several Tigers contributed to that effort, but two stood out this week in the eyes of the SEC: Shadarius Toodle and Darrion Smith.

On Monday, the SEC announced that Toodle had been named Co-SEC Freshman of the Week for the second week in a row, while Smith earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors for his showing against the Bulldogs.

news: Auburn DE Darrion Smith (2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble return) has been named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week, and Auburn LB Shadarius Toodle (10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble) has been named an SEC Freshman of the Week for the second straight time pic.twitter.com/fbzBRZqjrZ — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) November 16, 2026

Toodle managed 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble over the course of the game, adding those impressive Week 11 statistics to a resume that already included three sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss from last week. As it stands, Toodle ties for the lead on the Tigers in sacks with Elijah Melendez, who has totaled four sacks over the course of all 10 games.

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It has certainly been a strong start to Toodle’s career, as he has played in two games, led his team in tackles in both and earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors for his performances in both. The Tigers seem to have a top-level piece in their freshman class, which is expected to only get stronger with the addition of several top-level defensive pieces in the 2027 class.

Toodle wasn’t the only standout against Jeff Lebby’s squad, though– Darrion Smith also had a career day against the Bulldogs, forcing two fumbles and sacking the quarterback twice, while also recovering a fumble over the course of the matchup.

The two-sack game sees Smith jump to third place on the Tigers in terms of total sacks with three, only behind the aforementioned Toodle and Melendez with four each, and Jared Smith and Walter Mathis, Jr. with 3.5 each.

Smith now also ties for team lead with two forced fumbles on the season, tying Cody Sigler, who did not have as strong a day as the rest of the group, totaling just two tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. However, the rest of the Tigers’ defensive line consistently showed up, sacking any of the three Mississippi State quarterbacks a total of seven times and forcing five total fumbles, led by Toodle and Smith.

If Toodle and Smith can keep this momentum going through the final two games of the season, and if the Tigers’ defense is able to keep up this level of pressure on opposing quarterbacks, the Tigers’ defense could be one of the more difficult groups to play against in the country.

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