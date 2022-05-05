Skip to main content

An updated look at Auburn football's wide receiver room

Take a look at every receiver on Auburn's roster.

Auburn doesn't lack depth at receiver. Simply experience.

The Tigers went out and got Miami transfer Dazalin Worsham to hopefully add a little experience to the wide receiver room. Unfortunately it doesn't appear that he will be prepared to truly crack Auburn's rotation, so they'll have to stick with coaching up what they've got.

Keep in mind that new wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard has an excellent track record in terms of development. Take a look at Auburn's updated wide receiver room.

Tar'Varish Dawson

Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 161 lbs

Outlook: Potential starter/rotational receiver

Dawson has a lot of upside. Working on chemistry with Auburn's quarterbacks will be important for him.

Jay Fair

Jay Fair (5)Auburn FB practice on Monday, March 28, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

Class: Freshman

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 181 lbs

Outlook: Rotational receiver

Arguably the fastest receiver on the team. Solid route runner. Figures to be a slot receiver.

Dazalin Worsham

Team Savage wide receiver Dazalin Worsham , of Trussville High School who is committed to Miami, (7) is introduced at the Under Armor All-America Game in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday January 2, 2020. Under07

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 185 lbs

Outlook: Depth receiver

Latest transfer portal addition for the Tigers. Did not see the field at Miami but has decent speed and should be prepared to legitimately contribute in a year.

Ja'Varrius Johnson

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) catches a pass for touchdown in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Class: Junior

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 160 lbs

Outlook: Starter

A top option for Auburn this season. Speed, shiftiness, and excellent hands.

Shedrick Jackson

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (11) during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Class: Senior

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 200 lbs

Outlook: Starter

Will need to work on catching but is an excellent run blocker. Most physical receiver on roster.

Malcolm Johnson Jr.

Sep 11, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. (16) scores a touchdown as Alabama State Hornets defensive back Rodney Echols (25) defends during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Class: Junior

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 195 lbs

Outlook: Starter

Has all of the tools to be a breakout player for the Tigers this season. Nice all-around prospect. Needs more targets.

Jackson Billings

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cheerleaders let the flags wave after a score against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Class: Sophomore

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 182 lbs

Outlook: Depth piece

Tommy Nesmith

Fans gather at tiger walk before Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

Class: Junior

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 180 lbs

Outlook: Depth piece

Trent Mason

Alabama Crimson Tide face off against the Auburn Tigers during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Alabama Crimson Tide 7-0 at halftime.

Class: Junior

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 187 lbs

Outlook: Depth piece

Ze'Vian Capers

Auburn wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers (80) is tackled by Georgia State cornerback Bryquice Brown (5) after a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Auburn, Ala.

Class: Junior

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 192 lbs

Outlook: Rotational receiver

Tallest receiver on roster, should legitimately crack Auburn's rotation this season. The former four-star should finally get his opportunity this season.

JJ Evans

Coach Bryan Harsin talks to his team after practice in Jordan Hare Stadium.Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

Class: Sophomore

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 218 lbs

Outlook: Rotational receiver

Yet another four-star who has barely seen the field. Needs touches.

Jake Kruse

Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 170 lbs

Outlook: Depth piece

Colby Stafford

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Demetris Robertson (0) leads his team onto the field prior to the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston Cougars at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Class: Freshman

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 176 lbs

Outlook: Depth piece

