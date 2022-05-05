An updated look at Auburn football's wide receiver room

Take a look at every receiver on Auburn's roster.

Auburn doesn't lack depth at receiver. Simply experience.

The Tigers went out and got Miami transfer Dazalin Worsham to hopefully add a little experience to the wide receiver room. Unfortunately it doesn't appear that he will be prepared to truly crack Auburn's rotation, so they'll have to stick with coaching up what they've got.

Keep in mind that new wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard has an excellent track record in terms of development. Take a look at Auburn's updated wide receiver room.

Tar'Varish Dawson Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Class: Redshirt Freshman Height: 5'10" Weight: 161 lbs Outlook: Potential starter/rotational receiver Dawson has a lot of upside. Working on chemistry with Auburn's quarterbacks will be important for him. Jay Fair Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Class: Freshman Height: 5'10" Weight: 181 lbs Outlook: Rotational receiver Arguably the fastest receiver on the team. Solid route runner. Figures to be a slot receiver. Dazalin Worsham © Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC Class: Redshirt Sophomore Height: 6'0" Weight: 185 lbs Outlook: Depth receiver Latest transfer portal addition for the Tigers. Did not see the field at Miami but has decent speed and should be prepared to legitimately contribute in a year. Ja'Varrius Johnson © Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Class: Junior Height: 5'10" Weight: 160 lbs Outlook: Starter A top option for Auburn this season. Speed, shiftiness, and excellent hands. Shedrick Jackson © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Class: Senior Height: 6'2" Weight: 200 lbs Outlook: Starter Will need to work on catching but is an excellent run blocker. Most physical receiver on roster. Malcolm Johnson Jr. © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Class: Junior Height: 6'1" Weight: 195 lbs Outlook: Starter Has all of the tools to be a breakout player for the Tigers this season. Nice all-around prospect. Needs more targets. Jackson Billings © Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Class: Sophomore Height: 5'10" Weight: 182 lbs Outlook: Depth piece Tommy Nesmith © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Class: Junior Height: 6'0" Weight: 180 lbs Outlook: Depth piece Trent Mason © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Class: Junior Height: 6'1" Weight: 187 lbs Outlook: Depth piece Ze'Vian Capers AP Photo/Butch Dill Class: Junior Height: 6'4" Weight: 192 lbs Outlook: Rotational receiver Tallest receiver on roster, should legitimately crack Auburn's rotation this season. The former four-star should finally get his opportunity this season. JJ Evans Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Class: Sophomore Height: 6'2" Weight: 218 lbs Outlook: Rotational receiver Yet another four-star who has barely seen the field. Needs touches. Jake Kruse © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Class: Redshirt Freshman Height: 5'10" Weight: 170 lbs Outlook: Depth piece Colby Stafford © Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Class: Freshman Height: 5'10" Weight: 176 lbs Outlook: Depth piece

