An updated look at Auburn football's wide receiver room
Auburn doesn't lack depth at receiver. Simply experience.
The Tigers went out and got Miami transfer Dazalin Worsham to hopefully add a little experience to the wide receiver room. Unfortunately it doesn't appear that he will be prepared to truly crack Auburn's rotation, so they'll have to stick with coaching up what they've got.
Keep in mind that new wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard has an excellent track record in terms of development. Take a look at Auburn's updated wide receiver room.
Tar'Varish Dawson
Class: Redshirt Freshman
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 161 lbs
Outlook: Potential starter/rotational receiver
Dawson has a lot of upside. Working on chemistry with Auburn's quarterbacks will be important for him.
Jay Fair
Class: Freshman
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 181 lbs
Outlook: Rotational receiver
Arguably the fastest receiver on the team. Solid route runner. Figures to be a slot receiver.
Dazalin Worsham
Class: Redshirt Sophomore
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 185 lbs
Outlook: Depth receiver
Latest transfer portal addition for the Tigers. Did not see the field at Miami but has decent speed and should be prepared to legitimately contribute in a year.
Ja'Varrius Johnson
Class: Junior
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 160 lbs
Outlook: Starter
A top option for Auburn this season. Speed, shiftiness, and excellent hands.
Shedrick Jackson
Class: Senior
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 200 lbs
Outlook: Starter
Will need to work on catching but is an excellent run blocker. Most physical receiver on roster.
Malcolm Johnson Jr.
Class: Junior
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 195 lbs
Outlook: Starter
Has all of the tools to be a breakout player for the Tigers this season. Nice all-around prospect. Needs more targets.
Jackson Billings
Class: Sophomore
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 182 lbs
Outlook: Depth piece
Tommy Nesmith
Class: Junior
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 180 lbs
Outlook: Depth piece
Trent Mason
Class: Junior
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 187 lbs
Outlook: Depth piece
Ze'Vian Capers
Class: Junior
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 192 lbs
Outlook: Rotational receiver
Tallest receiver on roster, should legitimately crack Auburn's rotation this season. The former four-star should finally get his opportunity this season.
JJ Evans
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 218 lbs
Outlook: Rotational receiver
Yet another four-star who has barely seen the field. Needs touches.
Jake Kruse
Class: Redshirt Freshman
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 170 lbs
Outlook: Depth piece
Colby Stafford
Class: Freshman
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 176 lbs
Outlook: Depth piece
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter