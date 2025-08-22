USA Today Not High on Auburn Despite Upgraded Roster
Hugh Freeze and Auburn Tigers football have reached make-or-break territory. Simply put, this team is too talented not to get over the hump of reaching a winning season, with new transfers and recruits strengthening the roster at the quarterback, receiver, linebacker, defensive line, and so many other positions.
Despite this new wave of talent, USA Today isn’t confident in the Tigers’ chances. In an article released on Thursday, the staff predicted the Tigers’ record to be 6-6, just one win better than last year’s abysmal 5-7.
This is a far cry from the 8-4 and 9-3 predictions Auburn has been receiving as of late, and USA Today had nothing else to say on the Tigers except that a “big year for coach Hugh Freeze… [is] not projected to go very well.”
They need to see it to believe it, it looks like.
Additionally, this prediction sees Auburn finishing just 3-5 in the SEC, which goes together with the one-win improvement that’s expected. Last season, their two wins were Kentucky and a surprise win over Texas A&M late in the season.
Even if the Tigers end up 4-4 in the SEC, likely losing to Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, and a fluke game against a team like Oklahoma, they should have little to no trouble against most of their out-of-conference schedule, featuring Mercer, Ball State, and South Alabama– but they’ll have to take down Baylor, which will be no small task. It could very well be the biggest game of the season for a floundering Auburn team, as they need a statement win out the gate.
Both teams start the season unranked. However, the Bears start the season with more votes in the AP Top 25 voting than Auburn. Despite receiving fewer votes, the odds are split on who will win. ESPN lists Auburn as 2.5-point favorites, but their analytics give Baylor a 51.8% chance to win.
It’s still close enough to be seen as winnable regardless of which team is seen as having the scale slightly tipped in its favor.
If the Tigers can win this matchup, the forward momentum will make winning eight or nine games much more doable.
If they don’t, USA Today will see themselves one loss closer to being in the right. In turn, Hugh Freeze may find himself one loss closer to being out of job.
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29