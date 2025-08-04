USA Today Ranks Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium No. 8 in SEC, Dillon Wade Disagrees
USA Today recently took on the unenviable task of ranking the stadiums around college football. Jordan-Hare Stadium, home of the Auburn Tigers, came in at No. 13, No. 8 in the SEC.
LSU’s Tiger Stadium ranked No. 1.
“Some say Jordan-Hare uncorks a strange voodoo magic on opponents,” Paul Myerberg and Blake Toppmeyer wrote on USA Today. (See the "Prayer in Jordan-Hare" and the 2012 Iron Bowl, held just two weeks apart, for one example.)
“It may also just be that Auburn fans create a tough environment that lends itself to late-game meltdowns or heroics. Find someone who loves you the way Auburn fans love to ‘Swag Surf.’”
Hopefully, Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze can use the intimidating home-field to his advantage with rivals Alabama and Georgia paying visits to Jordan-Hare this year.
Over the last two seasons, the Tigers fans' influence has been nullified all too often: a relatively paltry return of only 9 wins against 13 defeats has been put together by Freeze since he took charge down on the Plains.
Even so, the rebirth of the AU program under new quarterback Jackson Arnold might just make Jordan-Hare a real fortress once again.
Versatile offensive lineman Dillon Wade is a huge fan of the atmosphere their home stadium can generate, and he was able to witness it firsthand in Auburn’s electrifying win over Texas A&M in 2024.
"It's the most electrifying stadium I've ever been in," Wade said, via the AU official website. "You can literally feel the energy from the fans. It gives me goosebumps just thinking about playing in Jordan-Hare. I love it."
In theory, it should give this group a discernible advantage as they attempt to deliver on the increased talent levels they have put together on the new roster.
In 2024, with every turnover Payton Thorne committed, it only served to turn the pressure cooker atmosphere against the home team.
Wade is hoping better execution leads to more wins at home, and he likes what he sees so far.
"We're looking like the best O-line in the nation as of today," Wade declared.
After selflessly playing guard and tackle last season, Wade has the exact kind of chops that can inspire this blocking unit to achieve bona fide greatness.
"I'm trying to teach everyone the rule of greatness," Wade explained. "It's about giving maximum effort and doing the best you can every single day. Give your all to your team because we give each other our best. We're all trying to get greater every single day."
The Auburn Family will tell you there’s no place like Jordan-Hare. In the past, even some opponents might have agreed. Wade and his 2025 Auburn Tigers want everyone to appreciate their home turf as much as they do. Winning will take care of that.