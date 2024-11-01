Vanderbilt Players the Auburn Tigers Need to Watch
Coming off their first win since Sept. 14, the Auburn Tigers are currently sitting at 3-5 with one win in conference play. They will have another chance this week as they look to beat the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-3, 2-2 SEC) in their first home game since Sept. 25.
Auburn took down Kentucky 24-10 on the road last week. Vanderbilt dropped a close game to No. 5 (now ranked No. 6) Texas, losing 27-24 at home.
Let's look at the key Vanderbilt players that Auburn needs to keep an eye on this Saturday.
Offense
Diego Pavia, Quarterback
Pavia, a 6-foot senior in his first season with the Commodores, has experience playing against Auburn as he led New Mexico State to a 31-10 upset win over the Tigers last season. Pavia has gone 118-of-183 on passing attempts this season for 1,534 yards and 13 touchdowns. Additionally, he leads Vanderbilt in rushing with 537 yards and four touchdowns off 134 carries.
Eli Stowers, Tight End
Stowers, a 6-foot-4 senior who also transferred from New Mexico State to Vanderbilt this offseason, leads the team in receiving with 496 yards and three touchdowns off 36 receptions. Stowers has been Pavia’s favorite target, having 17 more catches than Vanderbilt’s next-highest-targeted receiver, Quincy Skinner Jr.
Defense
Bryan Longwell, Linebacker
Longwell, a 6-foot-1 sophomore from Nashville in his second season with the Commodores, leads the team in tackles with 56. Longwell also has 1.5 sacks, one pass deflection and one interception so far this season.
Randon Fontenette, Linebacker
Fontenette, a 6-foot-2 sophomore who transferred from TCU to Vanderbilt this offseason, has the second-most tackles on the team with 43. Additionally, Fontenette has recorded 2.5 sacks, five pass deflections and one interception returned for a touchdown so far this season.
Miles Capers, Edge
Capers, a 6-foot-4 senior, has made 32 tackles and two sacks this season. Capers also has three pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble so far this season.