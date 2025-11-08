Vanderbilt Star Brings Chip on His Shoulder to Auburn Tigers Matchup
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers (4-5) are set to travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to take on the 16th-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has a 2-0 record against Auburn in his career, dating back to his time at New Mexico State.
Over the Summer, Diego Pavia made an appearance on the Netflix Sports Club, and the subject of the cold shoulder for former Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers as a whole.
In particular, after Pavia and the New Mexico State Aggies came into Jordan-Hare two seasons ago and dominated the Tigers 31-10, Pavia wanted to speak with Coach Freeze after the game, but Freeze gave him the cold shoulder, and the rest is history.
“Oh, I don't think so,” Pavia said with a grin when asked about whether Auburn finally respects Pavia while on the Netflix Sports Club. “I actually have a teammate who talks to a few guys from Auburn, and let’s just say, I'll be excited to play them this year.”
In last season's matchup, Pavia and the Commodores came into Jordan-Hare Stadium and completely shut down the Auburn offense, not exactly what you want to hear if you’re an Auburn fan and the Auburn offense has been struggling all year.
Most of Pavia’s discretion with Auburn stemmed from former Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze. But even without Freeze, Pavia still wants to defeat the Tigers.
Pavia has been playing at a high level so far this season. He has 2,063 passing yards, 18 touchdown passes, with only five interceptions. Pavia is not only a passer, but also uses his legs quite often. Pavia has 501 rushing yards on the year, along with six rushing touchdowns.
However, the Auburn defense has been able to contain quarterbacks all season long. In particular, the most mobile quarterback Auburn has faced is Arkansas’s Taylen Green. In that matchup, Auburn linebacker Xavier Atkins was given the sole responsibility of containing Green, which he did in a masterclass performance.
Pavia’s problems with Auburn started before he was even in a Commodores uniform, and it has only boiled over more since he transferred to Vanderbilt.
With Freeze no longer at the helm at Auburn, Pavia still has the opportunity to take his frustrations out on the Tigers team and prove to the Auburn staff why they should not have overlooked him in the transfer portal.