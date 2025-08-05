Vegas Split on Auburn Tigers Season-Opener vs. Baylor
As the Auburn Tigers look to turn things around in 2025, Vegas is split ahead of the program's season-opener at Baylor.
In early lines, Tigers are listed as a 1.5-point underdog in their season opener against Baylor, according to FanDuel, but at 1.5-point favorites over the Bears, according to DraftKings.
Obviously, betting odds aren’t a measure of team ability, especially a month before the games even start. That said, the lack of faith from FanDuel could be a massive amount of fuel to the fire for the team, leading to better practices and performances.
Or, the team could crumble, though Hugh Freeze is surely going to do everything in his power to avoid that. After all, the Tigers made headlines when they used Texas A&M coach Mike Elko’s complete disregard for his squad’s matchup against Auburn as fuel for its eventual thrilling four-overtime upset against the Aggies.
While an underachieving 5-7 mark is nothing to be proud of, last year's win over Texas A&M is proof that Auburn is capable of an upset.
Not to mention, odds can often be influenced by a number of factors, though many speculate that home-field advantage has the heaviest influence. Traditionally, the home team in matchups are given three points to reflect the advantage.
Had the game been scheduled at Auburn, the Tigers would be 2.5-point favorites by FanDuel and 4.5-point favorites by DraftKings.
