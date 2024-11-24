Auburn Tigers Troll Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko After Upset
Well, Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko isn't living that one down any time soon.
Earlier this week, Elko was asked about his team's focus heading into Saturday's game against the then-4-6 Auburn Tigers. With a highly-anticipated matchup against the rival Texas Longhorns coming up next week, many worried that the Aggies could be looking ahead to that game rather than the task at hand.
Elko ended up tripping over his words while answering, and that mistake ended up going viral.
“I don’t think (our focus) an issue,” Elko said.“When you’re in the situation we’re in, it’s easy to focus on the task at hand. I think those big games earlier in the year, maybe you look ahead. If we didn’t have at stake, what’s at stake, maybe you would worry about it. I think our focus is single-handedly on Texas... or, I mean Auburn right now, and locked in on what we got to get done.”
Sure enough, Elko's Aggies lost 43-41 to the Tigers in four overtimes on Saturday night in a stunning upset. Auburn certainly didn't forget about Elko's gaffe, brutally throwing his own words back at him after the game.
Out of the gate, A&M certainly looked like a team that got caught looking ahead. Auburn jumped out to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter, and it looked like a blowout in the making.
Slowly, the Aggies started to claw their way back and eventually tied the game at 21 halfway through the third quarter. They then took their first lead of the game when Amari Daniels scored with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers tied the game with five seconds left on a 29-yard field goal.
The two teams traded jabs throughout multiple overtimes, but in the fourth extra frame, Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne hit wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith to give his team the advantage. A&M then went for the tie once again, but Marcel Reed's pass fell incomplete to end the game.
The good news is that the Aggies still control their own destiny, as a win against Texas next week puts them in the SEC Championship Game. If they win that game against Georgia, they will earn an auto-bid to the College Football Playoff.
However, that still doesn't change how heartbreaking this loss was.
