What Terry McLaurin's extension means for Ike Hilliard, Auburn football

The former Commanders' receiver coach could unlock the upside in Auburn's receiver room.

Washington Commanders agreed to a massive new deal with wide receiver Terry McLaurin, a three-year deal worth up to $71 million that would make McLaurin one the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

"Scary Terry" was drafted No. 76 overall in 2019, stepping into a Washington receiver room that lacked a true No. 1 target. Under the guidance of wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard, McLaurin blossomed into a star. He led the Commanders in receptions (58), yards (919), yards per catch (15.8), and receiving touchdowns (7) during his rookie season.

Hilliard's track record as a developer of young talent has been well documented during his time as a coach in the NFL. He left the Steelers this past offseason after developing Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool into solid options in Pittsburgh. Now, Hilliard has taken his talents to Auburn where he will work with a core of young guys that have little experience.

Despite being projected as one of the worst receiver units in the SEC, there's legitimate reason to believe that Ike Hilliard can turn some of Auburn's pass-catchers into threats. 

The Tigers might lack experience, but what they have is raw talent and speed. Tar'Varish Dawson, Jay Fair and Malcolm Johnson Jr. are all guys who are going to be asked to step up during summer and fall practices. Given Hilliard's experience, it's not far-fetched to believe that one of those three breaks out in a big way this season.

Jan 9, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) gains yards after the catch against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
