What Can LA Rams Expect from Former Auburn Tigers RB Jarquez Hunter?
Former Auburn Tigers star and first-team All-SEC running back Jarquez Hunter is almost set to begin his first season in the pros after being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft at pick No. 117.
So, what should the LA Rams faithful expect from him in his rookie season?
Well, fortunately for the former Tiger, he joins a backfield where he will have an opportunity to instantly compete for touches. The Rams’ current duo of fourth-year back Kyren Williams and second-year back Blake Corum is solid, but far from set in stone. Williams was easily the lead back last season with 316 rushes, but Corum was disappointing overall in a support role.
I would expect Williams to maintain the starting role for Los Angeles this season, as he’s been productive for Sean McVay’s offense each of the last two seasons. He rushed for more than 1,100 yards twice and averaged 5.0 and 4.1 yards per carry in those seasons, respectively.
However, Williams has struggled at times to stay on the field. He has missed five or more games in each of his first two seasons because of ankle sprains. Should he hit another injury setback in 2025, Hunter could be primed to step into a major role. After all, the second spot on the running back depth chart seems wide open headed into the season.
Blake Corum has had a rough start to his NFL career after an excellent career at Michigan. The former Wolverine averaged just 3.6 yards per carry in his rookie season and rushed for a total of 207 yards. Additionally, he was unable to find the end zone.
Hunter’s prospects are buoyed by his scheme fit in a Sean McVay offense as well. Hunter’s sharp cutting ability, along with his ability to consistently break tackles in each season he’s played, are hallmarks of McVay backs.
Williams himself has many of those traits, causing comparisons to be drawn between the two during last draft season. And, if you’re McVay, who better to get as a backup plan at the position than a new and younger version of your established star?
Hunter also has the collegiate production to back up his ability. Over his four-year career at Auburn, Hunter averaged 6.3 yards per carry in 50 career games. However, he surpassed that mark in three of his four seasons, including 1,201 yards on 187 carries (6.4 ypc) last year that earned him a First-Team All-SEC nod.
I would expect him to find the second spot on the running back depth chart nearly immediately and be the main rotation piece for the Rams this season. If Williams were to get injured, Hunter could step in and attempt to fulfill the bell-cow role.
So, what does that mean for those of you out there who are wondering how Hunter can help your fantasy football team? Well, expect somewhere between five to 10 touches per game, similar to the production of a Tank Bigsby when Travis Etienne is fully healthy for the Jaguars.
I could also easily see Hunter being used as a third-down back for the Los Angeles offense. He has better ability as a pass catcher than Williams, though neither back is an especially good pass protector. If Hunter were to slot into that role, expect him to lead the Rams in catches among the three backs.
Overall, though I don’t expect him to be a banner back or true starter this season, Hunter should be able to add some life into the Rams’ offense and play a pivotal role in keeping Williams fresher by taking significant touches as the second running back.
After all, the less strain put on either back, the more likely both are to stay healthy across the full season.