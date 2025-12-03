Wide Receiver Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em For Fantasy Football Week 14
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings Week 14
1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba at Falcons
2. Puka Nacua at Cardinals
3. Ja’Marr Chase at Bills
4. CeeDee Lamb at Lions (Thurs.)
5. Drake London vs. Seahawks
6. George Pickens at Lions (Thurs.)
7. Jameson Williams vs. Cowboys (Thurs.)
8. Rashee Rice vs. Texans
9. Nico Collins at Chiefs
10. Davante Adams at Cardinals
Complete Week 14 wide receiver rankings
Byes: 49ers, Giants, Panthers, Patriots
Week 14 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Start of the Week
Jameson Williams vs. Cowboys (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Williams can be tough to trust due to his low floor (he’s been held to zero points in two of his last six games), but he’s a must start against the Cowboys. He’ll be the Lions top wideout with Amon-Ra St. Brown injured, and Dallas has allowed 13 receivers to beat them for 14-plus points. In all, they’ve given up the most points per game to the perimeter.
Start ‘Em
Michael Pittman Jr. at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pittman Jr. was a sit ’em last week, and he put up his worst stat line of the season (2.3 points). I like him to rebound this week though, as the veteran faces a plus matchup against the Jaguars. Pittman Jr. has had a lot of success against them in his career, averaging 15.4 points in nine career meetings. In the final seven of those games, he has averaged a solid 18.6 points.
Chris Olave at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Olave battled a back injury last week and was still able to score a touchdown and nearly 15 fantasy points against the Dolphins. He has a good matchup next against the Buccaneers, who have allowed the fourth-most points per game to wide receivers in the last four weeks. Olave also beat them for eight catches and 14 fantasy points in their first meeting of the season.
Courtland Sutton at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Listed as a start ’em last week, Sutton found the end zone and scored 17.2 points in a win over the Commanders. It was his best stat line since Week 5. He should remain in fantasy lineups against the Raiders, who have allowed the ninth-most points per game to wideouts since Week 6. What’s more, they’ve given up 13-plus fantasy points to 12 wide receivers this season.
Christian Watson vs. Bears (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Watson has been red hot since his return to the Packers offense, scoring 18-plus points in two of his last three games. That includes an 80-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. He’s worth a look as a flex starter against the Bears, who have allowed 14 wideouts to score 12-plus points, including eight who’ve gone over 17 points.
More Starts
- George Pickens at Lions (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Zay Flowers vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Jaylen Waddle at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 14 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Sit of the Week
Justin Jefferson vs. Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): I can’t even believe this is real … but Jefferson has been almost invisible in the stat sheets over the last four weeks. During that time, 45 wide receivers have scored more fantasy points. It’s not his fault though, as the Vikings quarterback play has been devastatingly bad. So, despite a good matchup versus the Commanders, Jefferson is no longer a must-start wide receiver.
Sit ‘Em
Emeka Egbuka vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Egbuka has really struggled lately, scoring no more than 9.8 points in six of his last seven games. What’s more, he’s the WR39 over the last eight weeks. The rookie is a risk against the Saints, who have been quietly tough on perimeter receivers. In fact, their defense has allowed the fifth-fewest points per game to the position since Week 10. Be cautious with Egbuka this week.
Devonta Smith at Chargers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Smith has been tough to trust in fantasy lineups, as he’s scored single digits in two of his last three games. He’s also put up an average of just 13.2 points per game, and his floor can be dangerously bad. Smith also has a bad matchup against the Chargers, who have allowed the second-fewest points per game to wide receivers and the eighth fewest to slot men.
Deebo Samuel Sr. at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Listed as a sit ’em last week, Samuel Sr. put up a modest 11.1 fantasy points in a loss to the Broncos. He’s now scored fewer than 13 points in five of his last six games, and a matchup versus the Vikings is tough on paper. No team in the league has allowed fewer fantasy points per game to wideouts, so Samuel Sr. could be in for a tough afternoon. He’s risky flex this weekend.
Xavier Worthy vs. Texans (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Worthy posted his best stats since Week 5 against the Cowboys, and he still managed a modest 11.4 fantasy points. His luck isn’t likely to improve against the NFL’s best defense, either. Houston has given up the third-fewest points per game to perimeter receivers, and just five players regardless of their alignment have beaten them for more than 12.9 points this season.
More Sits
- Jordan Addison vs. Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Rome Odunze at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Keenan Allen vs. Eagles (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)