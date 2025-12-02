Week 14 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Brenton Strange Into The Top 10
Welcome to Week 14 and the final week of the fantasy regular season!
The NFL schedule has its final bye week of the season, as the 49ers, Giants, Patriots, and Panthers are all off. That leaves us without tight ends George Kittle, Hunter Henry, Theo Johnson, and Ja’Tavion Sanders. Three of those tight ends, at some level, have starting fantasy value.
This week’s tight end ranking risers include Brenton Strange, Kyle Pitts Sr., and Darren Waller, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, tight ends like Oronde Gadsden, Colston Loveland, and Dallas Goedert could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 14 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 14 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
vs. LAR
2
Brock Bowers
LV
vs. DEN
3
Tyler Warren
IND
at JAC
4
Jake Ferguson
DAL
at DET
5
Travis Kelce
KC
vs. HOU
6
Brenton Strange
JAC
vs. IND
7
Mark Andrews
BAL
vs. PIT
8
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
vs. CIN
9
Darren Waller
MIA
at NYJ
10
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
vs. SEA
11
Dalton Schultz
HOU
at KC
12
Juwan Johnson
NO
at TB
13
Zach Ertz
WAS
at MIN
14
Dallas Goedert
PHI
at LAC
15
Oronde Gadsden
LAC
vs. PHI
16
Cade Otton
TB
vs. NO
17
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
vs. TEN
18
AJ Barner
SEA
at ATL
19
Colston Loveland
CHI
at GB
20
Evan Engram
DEN
at LV
21
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
vs. WAS
22
Mason Taylor
NYJ
vs. MIA
23
David Njoku
CLE
vs. TEN
24
Colby Parkinson
LAR
at ARI
25
Chig Okonkwo
TEN
at CLE
26
Darnell Washington
PIT
at BAL
27
Mike Gesicki
CIN
at BUF
28
Isaiah Likely
BAL
vs. PIT
29
Dawson Knox
BUF
vs. CIN
30
Gunner Helm
TEN
at CLE
31
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
at BAL
32
Taysom Hill
NO
at TB