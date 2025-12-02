SI

Week 14 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Brenton Strange Into The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Jaguars TE Brenton Strange has scored double-digit fantasy points in each of his last two games.
Jaguars TE Brenton Strange has scored double-digit fantasy points in each of his last two games. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Welcome to Week 14 and the final week of the fantasy regular season!

The NFL schedule has its final bye week of the season, as the 49ers, Giants, Patriots, and Panthers are all off. That leaves us without tight ends George Kittle, Hunter Henry, Theo Johnson, and Ja’Tavion Sanders. Three of those tight ends, at some level, have starting fantasy value.

This week’s tight end ranking risers include Brenton Strange, Kyle Pitts Sr., and Darren Waller, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, tight ends like Oronde Gadsden, Colston Loveland, and Dallas Goedert could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 14 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | FLEX | Ks | DEFs

Week 14 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

vs. LAR

2

Brock Bowers

LV

vs. DEN

3

Tyler Warren

IND

at JAC

4

Jake Ferguson

DAL

at DET

5

Travis Kelce

KC

vs. HOU

6

Brenton Strange

JAC

vs. IND

7

Mark Andrews

BAL

vs. PIT

8

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

vs. CIN

9

Darren Waller

MIA

at NYJ

10

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

vs. SEA

11

Dalton Schultz

HOU

at KC

12

Juwan Johnson

NO

at TB

13

Zach Ertz

WAS

at MIN

14

Dallas Goedert

PHI

at LAC

15

Oronde Gadsden

LAC

vs. PHI

16

Cade Otton

TB

vs. NO

17

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

vs. TEN

18

AJ Barner

SEA

at ATL

19

Colston Loveland

CHI

at GB

20

Evan Engram

DEN

at LV

21

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

vs. WAS

22

Mason Taylor

NYJ

vs. MIA

23

David Njoku

CLE

vs. TEN

24

Colby Parkinson

LAR

at ARI

25

Chig Okonkwo

TEN

at CLE

26

Darnell Washington

PIT

at BAL

27

Mike Gesicki

CIN

at BUF

28

Isaiah Likely

BAL

vs. PIT

29

Dawson Knox

BUF

vs. CIN

30

Gunner Helm

TEN

at CLE

31

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

at BAL

32

Taysom Hill

NO

at TB

Published |Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY