What Does Auburn Tigers WR Room Look Like without Malcolm Simmons
AUBURN, Ala.- Fall camp is on the horizon for the Auburn Tigers, beginning on July 30th. This timeframe will give the Auburn Tigers a little under a month to begin preparation for their Week 1 matchup against the Baylor Bears.
There has yet to be an announcement from Auburn on the situation involving wide receiver Malcom Simmons. But with fall camp around the corner, a notable question is: What would the receiving corps look like without Malcolm Simmons?
The Tigers’ receiving corps is widely considered to be one of the best in the country. PFF has the Auburn wide receiver room listed as the second-best room in the country, and CBS Sports has them listed as the fourth-best.
However, it is still unclear whether or not wide receiver Malcolm Simmons will be present at the start of fall camp. Simmons was arrested almost two weeks ago and charged with domestic violence.
Besides Eric Singleton Jr. and Cam Coleman being the obvious wide receiver one and two, Horatio Fields, a transfer wide receiver from Wake Forest, is a sleeper for the team this season. He had 463 yards and four touchdowns last year, and Freeze was excited to bring Fields to the Flains. During spring training, Freeze notably stated that Auburn “hit a home run” bringing in Horatio, adding extra size (6’2/201) and length to the receiving room.
Sophomore wide receivers Bryce Cain and Perry Thompson saw little to no playing time last season but are undoubtedly ready to make their marks in 2025. They were part of the “Freeze Four”, the 2024 receiving core freshman class brought in by Hugh Freeze that included Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson, Bryce Cain, and Malcolm Simmons.
Thompson had a small amount of success last season, reeling in a touchdown pass against Alabama A&M, that being his only touchdown on the season. Thompson only had five catches, and Bryce Cain only had two.
If Malcolm Simmons is unable to be present for fall camp, Auburn has many more options to lean on, having the depth required to make up for any losses at the receiver position.
Auburn begins fall camp on Wednesday, but players report to the team facility on Tuesday. Expect Simmons to be addressed then.