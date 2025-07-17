Report: Auburn Tigers Wide Receiver Arrested
Auburn Tigers sophomore wide receiver Malcolm Simmons was arrested on Tuesday and charged with domestic violence that includes strangulation or suffocation, according to the Lee County Sheriff's department.
Bond was set at $20,000.
Simmons's arrest is the second arrest this month for the Tigers, joining linebacker D'Angelo Barber's arrest last week for drug trafficking.
Simmons had a standout freshman campaign for Auburn as the team's third-leading receiver with 40 catches for 451 yards and three touchdowns. He was a member of the heralded "Freeze Four" in the Class of 2024 that included Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson, Bryce Cain, and Simmons.
Simmons was rated behind Coleman and Thompson, but had a more productive season last year than his more heralded teammate.
Freeze mentioned Simmons and Thompson in the spring as being ready to take the next step in their development.
"I think even Malcolm (Simmons) and Perry (Thompson), who are just a second year in the same system with the same terminology, doing the same things, you see them now catching on," Freeze insisted. "There were still times last year, Payton (Thorne) is ready for Malcolm or Perry to do this, and it may not get it exactly done, and now you start seeing them executing at a better level. So, we are very much dependent on that room having success."
With the serious charges facing Simmons, his immediate future is unknown, and his long-term status is in doubt. Auburn is deep at the wide receiver position, but it seems callous to discuss depth charts on the heels of a domestic abuse charge.
We'll have more on this story as Auburn makes an official comment on Simmons's status and/or any action is taken.