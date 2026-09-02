What Will Auburn’s Offensive Line Look Like In Baylor Matchup?

The Auburn Tigers have rebuilt many of their rooms after the mass exodus that followed Hugh Freeze’s firing back in November, but the unit that has been the subject of the most scrutiny has been the offensive line, particularly due to some comments new head coach Alex Golesh made in some of his earlier press conferences.

Golesh initially joked that the unit needed prayers, before later doubling back and saying that his –and the Auburn family’s– prayers had been answered. How will the line actually look against Baylor, though? Let’s break it down.

Starting at perhaps the most important spot, the blindside tackle, Jo Simmons is officially listed as the Tigers’ lone starter at the position. Simmons, who stands at a whopping 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, transferred in this past offseason after spending four years at James Madison, where he started 13 games at left tackle in 2025.

Opposite Simmons will be junior Michigan State transfer Stanton Ramil, who arrived at Auburn this past offseason to quite a bit of fanfare, as he was a four-star prospect out of high school, though he was listed as a three-star transfer this past offseason. Ramil is the tallest of Auburn’s offensive linemen, standing at 6-foot-7 and 313 pounds.

Then, in the middle, Cole Best will retain the role that he has served in for the past few years with Golesh’s USF Bulls. Best, now a sixth-year senior, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to complement his 6-foot-4, 322-pound frame, as he has played in the majority of the Bulls’ games every season since 2023.

The guard positions, though, are where things get a bit trickier, as Auburn’s official depth chart does not list a lone starter for either right or left guard, instead opting to have three options available. This sets the Tigers up well to have a strong rotation at these positions, which appeared to be on the weaker side in early fall camp.

At left guard, Deryc Plazz, Jack Leyrer and Jacob Strand are all listed as potential starters, though I would expect Golesh to continue to lean into the veteran presence, meaning that Plazz, a sophomore, may see diminished time compared to his senior counterparts.

Strand, who I would expect to make the start for the Tigers, stands at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, while his fellow senior counterpart, Jack Leyrer, stands at 6-foot-5 and 314 pounds, so the decision between them will likely come down to practice performance this week. Plazz, a Miami transfer, stands at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, and will likely find some reps throughout the matchup.

At right guard, the depth chart lists another rotation of three guards, including 6-foot-5, 322-pound USF transfer senior Cole Skinner, 6-foot-4, 315-pound sophomore Auburn returner Kail Ellis and 6-foot-4 sophomore Auburn returner Jacobe’ Ward.

I would expect Golesh to lean on Skinner, especially early on, as he has the most experience among the group, as well as the most experience with Golesh and his offenses. However, both of the sophomores will likely rotate in to keep the unit fresh throughout the matchup.

Keep an eye out for Kail Ellis, in particular; as a true freshman last season, he filled in for then-Auburn senior center Connor Lew, who ended up being taken in the NFL Draft, to a high degree of success. He has now moved to the guard spot, likely in an effort to get more reps with Best at the middle spot.

The Tigers seem to be taking a bit of a Curt Cignetti approach to their trenches–experience, as a wise man once said, outranks everything–and the Tigers have experience in spades in their front line. Will it be enough for the SEC? Only time will tell, but first, the Tigers have to get through Baylor this weekend.

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