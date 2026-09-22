Where CBS Sports Ranked Auburn Football Among All 138 FBS Teams

The Auburn Tigers may be coming off a tough loss to Florida, but that does not mean that their season is even remotely over, and the latest CBS 138 rankings are a great illustration of that. On Monday, the outlet released its rankings of all 138 FBS teams, and the Tigers cracked the list at No. 39.

This ranking places the Tigers above teams like Nebraska, Arizona State and Baylor, while falling behind teams like Oklahoma State, Duke and Washington.

Though this is certainly not where the Tigers wanted to be in the rankings following a game with the magnitude of their matchup with Florida, but, at the very least, they are ranked above their next opponent, the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Following their win over NC State, the Commodores are currently ranked as the 52nd-best team in the country, though the Tigers’ later schedule is nowhere near as forgiving. After the Commodores, the Tigers will have to take on some of the best teams in the country, only one of which is currently ranked lower.

That team, Arkansas is ranked at No. 83, but the Tigers won’t take them on until November, and much can change for both teams in that time. The Tigers also are an early favorite for their matchup two weeks later against Samford, but the rest of their schedule is among the most brutal in the country.

Throughout the rest of their season, the Tigers will square off against No. 13 Tennessee, No. 2 Georgia, No. 10 LSU, No. 3 Ole Miss, No. 21 Mississippi State and No. 8 Alabama, all of which are also ranked in similar spots in the AP Poll.

Assuming the No. 39 Tigers take the matchups against Arkansas and Samford, the team would need to win one of those big-time matchups in order to seal bowl eligibility, which would be no small task for any team, let alone one that has struggled this season like the Tigers have.

The Tigers’ best chances are likely against No. 10 LSU, though almost only because it is in Jordan-Hare Stadium, as well as their away matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, though Kamario Taylor and the Bulldogs’ offense have looked incredibly strong through this point in the year.

The Tigers have a long road ahead of them, but with challenge comes opportunity, and if the Tigers can steal a game from one of the top teams in the country, they’ll quickly shoot up the rankings.

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