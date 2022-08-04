Skip to main content

Where does Auburn football stand with 2023 lineman Connor Lew?

Where do the Tigers stand with Connor Lew?

We are one day away from three-star interior offensive lineman Connor Lew deciding where he will be playing his college football.

Lew will be deciding between four schools which are Auburn, Miami, Georgia, and Clemson.

Lew plays interior offensive line, which is a position of need for the Tigers, who will be losing Nick Brahms after this season along with Brandon Council. Auburn already has a commit who plays center in Bradyn Joiner, but the nice thing about offensive linemen is that often they can play multiple spots on the line. 

Recently on the Locked on Auburn Podcast, Sports Illustrated's Recruiting Expert John Garcia Jr. spoke on where the Tigers stand with Lew. Let's see what he had to say.

"Connor Lew would be a huge get, not only positionally because we know O-Line is a huge need in general for the Tigers. Optically this is a battle with Georgia and Miami. Two teams that are kind of hot on the trail right now and involved with this kid. 

Garcia Jr. was then asked by Locked on Auburn host Zac Blackerby if he has a feeling about where Lew will end up, and he had this to say. 

"I was in the Georgia grouping for him a little while. They lost the interior kid to Alabama, so I felt like they needed to rebound there. I was starting my thought process there. Miami started to increase their confidence but so has Auburn here. I think this is more of a Miami vs. Auburn type of battle. I think Miami has more interior guys already on board, so from Lew's perspective, I think the door feels more open at a school like Auburn, and certainly, there is some buzz there for the Tigers as we record this, so I am kind of leaning that way just a little bit. I think he has done a good job of keeping things pretty close to the vest because it's shifted. When it shifts like this, it is usually a good indicator that the kid did a pretty good job. I think it would be a huge out-of-state get for the Tigers."

Lew will be committing on August 5th, so the hope is that Coach Bryan Harsin and his staff will be able to finish the job and land him. 

If the Tigers could land Lew, it would be another high-quality addition to the Auburn 2023 recruiting class.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn Tigers offensive line coach Will Friend during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Where does Auburn football stand with 2023 lineman Connor Lew

By Andrew Stefaniak27 seconds ago
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1) warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Football

TJ Finley's attorney calls pending charges a misunderstanding

By Zac Blackerby38 minutes ago
Coach Jeff Schmedding at Auburn football practice on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Auburn DC Jeff Shmedding defines role of Joko Willis

By Zac Blackerby1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Football

The national media is sleeping on Auburn football's running back room

By Andrew Stefaniak1 hour ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) passes against the Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football quarterback TJ Finley arrested

By Andrew Stefaniak2 hours ago
Aubie the Tiger poses during pregame festivities at the Birmingham Bowl.
Football

Aubie the Tiger ranked No. 1 college mascot of 2022

By Lance Dawe5 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl and his players honor cancer victims during the AUTLIVE game as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Basketball

Auburn basketball in Isreal: The spiritual side of the team's historic trip to the Holy Land

By Jeremy Robuck7 hours ago
Nov 28, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is put on his head by Auburn defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the Iron Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports
Football

Top Ten NFL Draft Prospects for Auburn football

By Lindsay Crosby9 hours ago