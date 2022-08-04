Where does Auburn football stand with 2023 lineman Connor Lew?

We are one day away from three-star interior offensive lineman Connor Lew deciding where he will be playing his college football.

Lew will be deciding between four schools which are Auburn, Miami, Georgia, and Clemson.

Lew plays interior offensive line, which is a position of need for the Tigers, who will be losing Nick Brahms after this season along with Brandon Council. Auburn already has a commit who plays center in Bradyn Joiner, but the nice thing about offensive linemen is that often they can play multiple spots on the line.

Recently on the Locked on Auburn Podcast, Sports Illustrated's Recruiting Expert John Garcia Jr. spoke on where the Tigers stand with Lew. Let's see what he had to say.

"Connor Lew would be a huge get, not only positionally because we know O-Line is a huge need in general for the Tigers. Optically this is a battle with Georgia and Miami. Two teams that are kind of hot on the trail right now and involved with this kid.

Garcia Jr. was then asked by Locked on Auburn host Zac Blackerby if he has a feeling about where Lew will end up, and he had this to say.

"I was in the Georgia grouping for him a little while. They lost the interior kid to Alabama, so I felt like they needed to rebound there. I was starting my thought process there. Miami started to increase their confidence but so has Auburn here. I think this is more of a Miami vs. Auburn type of battle. I think Miami has more interior guys already on board, so from Lew's perspective, I think the door feels more open at a school like Auburn, and certainly, there is some buzz there for the Tigers as we record this, so I am kind of leaning that way just a little bit. I think he has done a good job of keeping things pretty close to the vest because it's shifted. When it shifts like this, it is usually a good indicator that the kid did a pretty good job. I think it would be a huge out-of-state get for the Tigers."

Lew will be committing on August 5th, so the hope is that Coach Bryan Harsin and his staff will be able to finish the job and land him.

If the Tigers could land Lew, it would be another high-quality addition to the Auburn 2023 recruiting class.

