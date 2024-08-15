Which Auburn Tigers Freshman will Play Significant Roles in 2024?
Playing FBS football as a freshman seems difficult enough. More experienced players sit ahead of you on the depth chart. Coaches believe in these players. For those players brought into the school by that coaching staff must produce, in order for said staff to remain employed.
A coach can’t afford to let a player work through his growing pains on the field. He needs instant results in an era of eight-figure contracts.
As a result, successful players that brought wins to campus enjoy a certain prestige, a cache that allows them the ability to keep their jobs over an unproven freshman. Remember, those high school star rankings evaporate when that player hits campus. Now, when you pad up and line up, you play for something much bigger than any city. An entire region and an extended Auburn Family.
Surprise
Granted, everyone with working synapses understands that freshman wide receiver Cam Coleman will immediately start for the Tigers. However, look for fellow freshman wideout Perry Thompson to battle for time. Despite enrolling late, Thompson starred in workouts with an outstanding blend of size and athletic ability. Right now, his only opponent remains time and reps.
The more he accumulated in practice while executing, the more likely of a chance that you will see him line up on the outside. With his strength, you can see Thompson hand fighting and winning contested passes. Additionally, on vertical routes, he possesses speed and bursts to leave corners in his wake. As 2024 progresses, watch for Thompson to earn more field time, possibly giving Auburn their first freshman wideout duo in years.
Make it a Triple
Malcolm Simmons is the less heralded of the freshman trio signed by head coach Hugh Freeze in 2024, but he was the star of the scrimmage last week with two touchdowns. At 6’ and 180 pounds with track speed, he brings a different skill set than the longer, rangier pair of Coleman and Thompson.
Loaded Defense
People expect depth in football. Yet, Quality depth, across the board, becomes an entirely different subject. Over the winter, Auburn didn't just load up on defense, they stockpiled talent in order to ensure results. Furthermore, this level of depth could essentially help them weather any defensive loss due to injury. In itself, that ranks as a rare feat, especially in the accelerated pace of modern college football.
Collisions, since the time of leather helmets blended into the background as an aspect of the game that many expect, some relish and all will stop to watch. Meanwhile, on The Plains, true freshman defenders could truly struggle with seeing the field. Cornerback Jay Crawford looks like the lone true freshman that could slide into a starting spot on defense.
Crawford's ability to mirror and anticipate should make him the likeliest freshmen to play extensively on defense. Especially if the team wants to spread the Tigers out. That move drops the linebacker out and requires players like Crawford to play in sub packages.
Auburn signed a top-10 class in 2024. They have the No. 5 class for 2025 according to 247 Sports. As Freeze continues to stack talented classes, freshmen breaking into key roles will be harder to come by, but the team will be significantly better.
Auburn will definitely settle for the latter.