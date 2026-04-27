Which Auburn Tigers Signed as UDFAs after the 2026 NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft has come and gone, but that does not mean that the five Auburn Tigers selected are the only ones from last year’s roster to find a home. In the time since, NFL teams have been working down their boards to find the best undrafted free agents, or UDFA’s, and signing them.

Five Tigers heard their names called during the draft, and four additional Auburn alumni found their way onto an NFL payroll in the 24 hours since. Auburn Tigers on SI breaks down the four Tigers’ new homes as well as how their previous production afforded them a spot at football’s highest level.

OL Dillon Wade - Green Bay Packers

Wade was the first undrafted Tiger to find a home after this year’s draft, as it was announced early Sunday morning that he had inked a deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Wade has been a starter in Auburn since the first time he stepped onto Pat Dye Field, and he played in 34 consecutive games over his time on the Plains. He was one of the more dominant blockers the Tigers have had in a while, and he was moved from left tackle to left guard during his second season with Auburn, where he flourished.

As a UDFA, he will have to work to earn a spot on the final roster, but he has shown enough grit and strength to give Auburn fans hope that they will see him on an NFL field before long.

TE Brandon Frazier - Atlanta Falcons

Frazier’s receiving numbers never jumped off the page when he was at Auburn, so the Falcons are likely looking for a very specific trait: blocking. Currently, Atlanta uses Charlie Woerner as a primary blocking tight end option opposite Kyle Pitts, who is much more of a receiver.

As such, it is expected that Frazier will provide depth for Woerner, who is largely considered one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL, but he could find starting minutes in a blocking role as soon as next year, as Woerner’s contract will expire at the end of this season.

OL Mason Murphy - Chicago Bears

Murphy became the fourth Auburn offensive lineman to get picked up by an NFL team earlier on Sunday, when the university announced that the Chicago Bears had signed him.

Murphy only played one year in Auburn, as he previously spent three seasons as a rotational starter at USC. When he came to Auburn, though, he dominated, boasting multiple knockdown blocks in four games, two of which were four-knockdown games. He also earned a PFF grade of 90 or higher in four games, so it is no wonder that the Packers scooped him up when they could.

OL Izavion Miller - Cleveland Browns

Miller’s acquisition marks the fifth Auburn offensive lineman to get picked up this year, leaving Xavier Chaplin, who struggled with an undisclosed hearing issue last season, as the only 2025 Tiger offensive lineman currently without an NFL home.

Miller, a JUCO transfer, rotated with other Auburn offensive linemen throughout his three years with the program and never missed action in an Auburn game unless he was injured, which was rare. In his second year at Auburn, Miller managed to rein in SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors, and this year, he led the Tigers in knockdown blocks down the stretch of their three final games of the season.

The Browns’ offensive line has struggled over the past few seasons, so Miller may quickly find his way onto a roster and have an opportunity to make his mark on the NFL.

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