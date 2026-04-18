Three Defensive Narratives to Watch at Auburn Football’s ‘A-Day’

In a stretch of seasons marred by offensive disappointment, the defense of the Auburn Tigers has been consistently one of the best in the country. However, the Auburn family does not quite know yet how exactly new head coach Alex Golesh will impact that efficiency, so the Tigers’ annual spring game will be an interesting test of their abilities.

Golesh has brought in the most highly anticipated quarterback in many years in Byrum Brown, as well as a litany of talented running backs and receivers, so it will certainly not be an easy matchup for the defense.

But, with so many moving parts, which aspects of Auburn’s defense should fans keep an eye on this weekend? This article will break down three major narratives to keep an eye on at A-Day.

How Well Do They Stop the Run?

Last year, Auburn’s defense ranked 10th in all of college football in terms of stopping the run, allowing just under 100 rushing yards per game. However, they will have their work cut out for them with Auburn’s new running back core, which boasts three very high-potential backs that can be swapped for each other at just about any time.

Up against this running back core will be a defensive line headlined by Dallas Walker IV, Jourdin Crawford, Cody Sigler and Jared Smith, most of whom are returning from last year’s unit. Without Keldric Faulk, who is expected to be an NFL first-rounder in this year’s NFL Draft, the challenge increases, so A-Day will be a significant test for this new unit, and will show a lot about how they will compete against top SEC running backs.

Will the Linebackers Pick Up Where They Left Off?

Last year, Auburn boasted some of the best linebacker play in the country, headlined by Xavier Atkins, the team’s leading tackler, as well as Demarcus Riddick, Elijah Melendez and more. For this group, which has not changed much despite the change of head coach, A-Day will be a test of how quickly these top players can get back to form.

Specifically, Xavier Atkins has incredibly high expectations headed into this season, and could even find himself as the Tigers’ next first-rounder if he can dominate this season like he did the last. He has a high bar to surpass if he wants to improve on last season, but if anyone can bring a linebacker to their full potential, it is DJ Durkin and his staff.

How Does the Secondary Look?

Auburn’s secondary was perhaps the weakest point of an otherwise brilliant defense in 2025, and DJ Durkin is surely looking to make sure that stays as a one-time issue. The Tigers’ secondary is finally back to full health, with Champ Anthony healthy once again after missing significant portions of both of his first two seasons with injury.

For the most part, the Tigers’ secondary has not seen much change, though new names like Notre Dame transfer Scrap Richardson, who was technically a two-way wide receiver/defensive back in the portal before switching to full-time defensive back at Auburn, could make a name for themselves very quickly in front of the Auburn family.

Byrum Brown seems to be ready to go, though, as are his receivers, so the group will certainly not have an easy time working against that group, especially with the chemistry Golesh, Brown and a few top receivers brought over from USF.

A-Day on the Plains is scheduled for this Saturday, April 18, at 2 p.m. CDT. The game will not be televised.

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