Which Auburn Tigers Were Named on ESPN’s Top 100 Players List?



The Auburn Tigers have a highly talented roster for their upcoming season under first-year Auburn head coach Alex Golesh, but there have been some concerns about how Golesh’s first Tiger roster will compete in a grueling SEC schedule.

It goes without saying that having top-level athletes certainly helps in the effort of competition, and two of Auburn’s own are already being listed among the best in the sport.

On Wednesday, ESPN released its list of the top 100 players in the nation, and two Auburn Tigers made the list, one on offense and one on defense. Got your guesses in? Let’s take a look.

If, for the defensive player, you guessed Xavier Atkins, you would not only be taking the safest possible option, but you would also be correct, as the junior linebacker cracked the list at No. 28 after a sophomore season that netted him just about every preseason award and watchlist mention you can think of ahead of 2026.

“Atkins was a revelation in his first year after transferring from LSU,” ESPN’s Bill Connelly said. “An ace blitzer, he generated a 25% pressure rate on pass rushes and tied for third in the SEC with nine sacks, and despite an undersized stature (6-0, 210 pounds), he took part in 11 run stops (run tackles at or behind the line) as well. He picked off a pass and broke up another in coverage, too.”

Atkins managed 84 tackles, 60 solo tackles and an Auburn record 17 tackles for loss across that season, and all of that was only in his first year as a true starter. Now, in his second season with Auburn, Atkins will look to live up to all of the hype.

The offensive mention on the list was, unsurprisingly, none other than the team’s quarterback, Byrum Brown, who made the list at No. 88 after finishing second among all quarterbacks last year in total touchdowns accounted for.

“One of the bigger (6-3, 232 pounds) and faster quarterbacks (7.1 yards per carry, not including sacks) in the country, Brown mastered new Auburn coach Alex Golesh's up-tempo offensive system at South Florida last season,” Connelly said. “He had the highest Total QBR of any Group of 5 quarterback in 2025. Now he'll attempt to bring its success to the Plains.”

To say Brown mastered Golesh’s offense may be an understatement, as he was the only quarterback in football last year to rush for over 1,000 yards during a season in which he also passed for over 3,000 yards. However, even in the same offense, things will not be so easy for Brown in the SEC.

Between Atkins and Brown, the Tigers have proven cornerstone pieces on both offense and defense, a trait that was absent from this team at this time last year, hopefully a strong sign for the Tigers’ chances at righting the ship this year.

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