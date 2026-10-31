Who Are Auburn Football’s Captains for the Ole Miss Game?

The Auburn Tigers have a marquee matchup this weekend against No. 12 Ole Miss as they look to rebound from a devastating loss to LSU. The Tigers have had quite the rollercoaster of a season, but winning against the Rebels would be yet another hallmark moment for Auburn head coach Alex Golesh in his first year on the Plains.

In matchups like these, leadership is paramount, and on Friday, the team announced the five players that would be leading them to Oxford this Saturday.

Our Game 8 Captains 🦅 pic.twitter.com/mHz2vB0Oh0 — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) October 30, 2026

Byrum Brown - Quarterback

Brown has been a captain for the Tigers in all six of their games so far this season, and the Ole Miss game will be no different. Since transferring over from USF, the senior has led the Tigers’ offense to varying amounts of success, ranging from big-time performances against teams like Georgia to offensive collapses like we saw last week.

The veteran hasn’t faltered in his leadership, though, and he’ll once again lead the Tigers as they take on one of the more difficult matchups in their schedule.

Hudson Kaak - Punter

Kaak will be a captain for the Tigers this weekend for the first time this season as he comes off a game in which he kicked a 69-yard punt, the longest by a Tiger since Oscar Chapman’s 71-yarder in 2023. Kaak also averaged a career-high 48.6 yards per punt last week against LSU, a career high.

The Australian is the second full-time special teams player to earn a spot as a captain this season, joining placekicker Alex McPherson, who was a captain for the Tigers’ Week 3 matchup against Florida.

Kenneth McManus IV - Offensive Tackle

The Tigers have struggled in the trenches throughout the season, but they’ll be headed to Oxford under new leadership as McManus earns his first captaincy of his young career. A sophomore transfer from Akron, McManus was a three-star prospect out of high school, a designation he kept while in the portal.

The only other Tiger offensive lineman to earn captaincy of a game this year is center Cole Best, who has earned the honor three times over the course of the season.

Elijah Melendez - Linebacker

Melendez has stepped up in a big way throughout his second season on the Plains, especially in the wake of Xavier Atkins’ dismissal from the program. Currently, the sophomore leads the Tigers in total tackles, solo tackles, sacks and pass deflections, and he, along with the rest of the Tigers’ linebacker core, will look to impose their will on Trinidad Chambliss and company.

The sophomore now has earned captaincy in each of the Tigers’ seven games this season, illustrating just how much leadership the young linebacker brings to DJ Durkin’s defense.

Cody Sigler - Defensive Tackle

Sigler, who was PFF’s highest-graded SEC returning defensive tackle at the start of the season, earns his third captaincy ahead of the Tigers’ matchup with Pete Golding’s squad. One of the SEC’s premier run stoppers, Sigler has produced quite well for the Tigers this season while also serving as a veteran leader for younger talent.

The Tigers’ defensive line, from tackles like Sigler to edge rushers like Da’Shawn Womack, will play a massive role in the Tigers’ chance for victory, so Sigler will need to lead his unit well if the Tigers want to notch another hallmark victory.

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