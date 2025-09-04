Who Could Replace Damari Alston if 'Banged Up' Auburn RB is Unable to Play
AUBURN, Ala.- Auburn running back Damari Alston is questionable for the Tigers next game against the Ball State Cardinals. If he is unable to go on Saturday, who could the Tigers possibly put at running back in his absence?
Last Friday at Baylor, Alston rushed for 84 yards on 16 carries, making him the Tiger’s second leading rusher in the game. Jeremiah Cobb had just as many carries as Alston for 74 yards. The two backs had a steady rotation as the game progressed.
Cobb will likely be the starter if Alston is unable to go.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze discussed Alston's availability earlier this week.
“Damari (Alston) got a little banged-up shoulder in the game, so we will see how he is this week," he said. "If you run the ball that number of times, they are going to take some beatings, and we’ve got to make sure that we get the others ready also.”
With Cobb essentially taking over Alston's spot, Auburn still needs another running back that can line up next to Jackson Arnold.
At first thought, Durell Robinson would be the next man up. He was the only other running back to touch the ball outside of Alston and Cobb during the Baylor game. Robinson is in his first season after transferring from UConn, with whom he rushed for 731 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
He only got one carry for three yards against Baylor but will likely have the opportunity to add onto his season amount, should Alston play or not. Even if Alston plays, he is not expected to carry as heavy a workload.
Next up could be Omar Mabson II. The freshman running back really impressed coach Freeze during training camp. During Fall camp Freeze said that Mabson was showing “flashes” of being a star player in the future.
“That pad level he has, and he’s patient… He’s going to finish moving forward, it seems, in the reps we have,” Freeze said in fall camp. “We haven’t gone live yet, but we’re in thud and they’re thudding him pretty good, and he’s finishing runs. I’d say he’s been most surprising.”
With Auburn currently heavily favored by against Ball State, Auburn could play many unexpected players low on the depth chart. Kickoff against the Cardinals from Jordan-Hare Stadium is at 6:30 p.m. CT with television coverage on ESPNU.