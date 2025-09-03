Auburn RB 'Questionable' for Ball State Game
AUBURN, Ala.-- When the Auburn Tigers host Ball State for its home opener, they could be without one of its top offensive weapons.
Running back Damari Alston is questionable with a shoulder injury, head coach Hugh Freeze announced Monday. Freeze announced the injury designation alongside safety Champ Anthony, who suffered a broken thumb and is set to miss at least two weeks with the injury.
"Champ (Anthony) suffered a broken thumb that will require surgery, so he will miss some time. Damari‘s (Alston) shoulder is questionable," he said Monday. "There were a lot of bumps and bruises, but I think that’s the two. Champ will be out, and Damari is questionable."
Alston rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown against Baylor while splitting carries with quarterback Jackson Arnold, who rushed for a game-high and career-high 137 yards with two scores, and fellow running back Jeremiah Cobb, who added 74 yards and a score.
All three carried a heavy workload with 16 carries each.
“They’ve waited their time and been developed, and it’s good to see them have success in their first real outing where it’s theirs. Hopefully they can build upon that," Freeze said. "We’ll need them both, plus more. Damari (Alston) got a little banged-up shoulder in the game, so we will see how he is this week. If you run the ball that number of times, they are going to take some beatings, and we’ve got to make sure that we get the others ready also. But, really happy for Damari and Jeremiah (Cobb).”
While the Tigers failed to break off a long run with either Alston or Cobb, the duo wore down the Bears by averaging just under five yards per carry.
“You would like to see them break a few, the way they were playing their safeties flat-footed. They did a good job tackling," Freeze said. "You would like to see us break more, but an average of seven is pretty good. You don’t want to complain too much, but certainly you would like to see some of those become more explosive, 15-20 yarders, make somebody miss in that seven-yard range.”
With Alston's status undecided, Auburn will be expected to rely heavily on Cobb and Arnold as well as the passing game, which took a backseat in the Tigers' 307-yard rushing effort against Baylor, which Freeze said was needed to win. Arnold went 11-of-17 for 108 yards last week.
Freeze on Monday explained Auburn's plans to throw the ball more.
“I think [more receiving] will come when, at some point, you’re going to have a box that you don’t like and you’re going to have to throw the football to win football games,” Freeze said. “And those days are coming. The good thing is I think we have the ability and people that can do that."
Kickoff between Auburn and Ball State is at 6:30 p.m. CT with television coverage on ESPNU.