Why Arkansas May Be the Biggest Challenge for Auburn DE Keldric Faulk
Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk continues to be a force along the defensive line. On Saturday, he faces one of his toughest mental/physical challenges in the form of Arkansas offensive lineman Fernando Carmona.
Now, Faulk sits on almost every award watch list. Yet, Saturday's matchup will go a long way in testing his complete makeup.
Who is Fernando Carmona?
The San Jose State transfer gives the Hogs a player with solid athletic traits but with a heaping helping of nastiness that keeps defenders guessing.
The six-foot-five, 325-pound blocker's first step off the snap helps him deliver a solid punch to the opponent's chest. A metaphorical dancing bear, Carmona will meet the rusher on the boundary on wide rushes, sliding his feet to meet the defender. Faulk will need to vary his rush and not rely solely power or speed.
Bad Reputation
For all his skills, many consider Carmona one of the dirtiest players in college football, for two specific incidents. Last year, at the Holiday Bowl, clear film shows the Arkansas lineman stepping on Texas Tech safety CJ Baskerville's ankle. Later, he offered the weakest of apologies.
“I’d like to apologize for my actions last Friday night in the Liberty Bowl," he said.I let my emotions get away from me. I have nothing but respect for Texas Tech and the game of football. I apologize to my team and coaches. I’m not that kind of player and will learn from this.”
Earlier in the year, footage showed Carmona twisting the arm of Ole Miss defensive lineman Jared Ivey. As a fumble bounced around the end zone, Carmona grabbed Ivey's right arm. The defender was not in a position to make a play on the ball. This summer, while a guest on "The Paul Finebaum Show," the blocker took the time to explain his side.
"You obviously want to sometimes get in your opponent's head, get that little edge, but you have to do it the right way, obviously, and also stay composed in your own game," he said. "But you know, there definitely is some talking in this league, and it's fun. I love it."
Faulk Approach
Before he deals with the mental part of the matchup, Faulk can seize on a few of Carmona's flaws.
First, his aggression causes him to lurch across his body at defenders. As a result, losing his center of gravity will make Carmona lose his balance and get flat-footed to self-correct. Like a peek-and-pull from Faulk, a simple inside move wins the rep and clears the way for a free run at Taylen Green.
Faulk needs to ignore the banter and expect Carmona to deliver blows to the echo of the whistle. Jabs, pokes, and pushes will happen whether the officials see them or not. Faulk must not retaliate.
Officials always seem to catch the second act, and Auburn needs him to lead the charge to stymie Taylen Green. Keeping composure is half the battle. Athletically, Carmona is not in the same universe, but his mental approach compensates for any physical shortcomings.
Overview
Faulk will face better blockers, like Alabama's Kayden Proctor. However, Carmona will attempt to get on his nerves, provoking him into retaliation. If he can block out the noise from Carmona, he stands a chance to thrive.