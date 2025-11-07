Why Auburn's Special Teams Could be the Deciding Factor Against Vanderbilt
Special teams, though often overlooked, could be pivotal for the Auburn Tigers against Vanderbilt.
Typically, effective special teams operate quietly, drawing little attention unless a returner scores or a kicker makes an exceptional kick. This low profile often underpins a team's success. Auburn, however, has the potential to shift game momentum through outstanding special teams performances, which may prove decisive in its upcoming contests.
Big Leg, Infrequent Reps
Vanderbilt punter Nick Haberer would rank second in the SEC with a 47.3 average, according to SportsSource Analytics. However, Haberer does not kick enough to qualify. With just 19 punts this season, he rarely appears on the field. When your offense scores 37.6 points per game and converts 11 of 17 fourth-down attempts, punting opportunities are limited.
This lack of activity could benefit Auburn. Forcing Vanderbilt into a fourth-and-long and attempting a punt block could create positive field position for Auburn. If Haberer punts, he typically sends the ball deep, but occasional pressure could disrupt his rhythm and lead to shorter punts. As long as Auburn avoids penalties for roughing the kicker, applying pressure is a smart move.
Any Time, Anywhere
When returner Rayshawn Pleasant walked onto the Plains, there was little fanfare. However, with the ball in his hands, Pleasant is always a threat to score. His speed and acceleration are assets, but his vision sets him apart. He reads the play as it develops, anticipating creases for big returns. Pleasant's 26.1-yard average ranks 15th nationally.
Rough Start, Strong Rally
Oct. 18 marked a low point in Auburn kicker Alex McPherson's college career. Making just one of four field goal attempts, he contributed to Missouri's 23-17 double-overtime victory. The crowd's frustration at Jordan-Hare was evident. Yet, McPherson responded positively.
The following week against Arkansas, he made all six of his attempts. That moment was another instance of McPherson demonstrating resilience. Last year, he overcame ulcerative colitis, losing 110 pounds and undergoing the removal of his large intestine.
Lost in both recoveries, McPherson has made all nine field goals on the road, which leads many to believe that he will not wilt under the pressure to make a big kick in Nashville. This reliability could prove crucial as the Tigers navigate high-stakes moments.
Bottom Line
Auburn's advantages in field position, reliable kicking, and dynamic returns suggest special teams could be a deciding factor. If Auburn gains even a modest edge in the other areas of play, the Tigers are well-positioned to use special teams as a catalyst for an upset victory.