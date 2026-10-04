'Worst thing I've ever seen': Auburn Fans Blast OC Joel Gordon After Tennessee Loss

The Auburn Tigers fell to No. 17 Tennessee 24-14 on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in arguably the most frustrating performance of the season thus far.

Although Auburn ultimately outgained the Volunteers with 345 total yards to Tennessee’s 323, the Tigers’ offense was certainly lackluster for the most part.

Auburn didn’t record a first down until under 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter, and its first six drives of the game were three-and-out, three-and-out, three-and-out, three-and-out, fumble, and punt.

The Tigers’ only score in the first half came after an interception by Xavier Atkins deep in Tennessee territory, and even that short touchdown drive felt like pulling teeth.

Many things went wrong on Saturday — undisciplined penalties that put a halt to a multitude of productive drives, costly turnovers, and maybe the most frustrating for Auburn fans, the play-calling.

Offensive coordinator Joel Gordon serves as Auburn’s main play-caller, and fans haven’t hesitated to share their opinions about him and the offense as a whole on social media since the loss on Saturday.

“Joel Gordon is not a good playcaller. Actually worse than that even,” said one of Auburn’s most popular fan accounts on X.

“I need to see a change.org petition to fire Joel Gordon ASAP,” another fan posted to X.

Likely the most mind-boggling source of frustration was the toss to Jeremiah Cobb on fourth-and-inches from the Auburn 24-yard line, only trailing 17-14 with just 6:34 left in regulation. Many thought it was somewhat common sense to call a quarterback sneak with a 235-pound quarterback in Byrum Brown under center, but Gordon seemingly had other plans.

“4th down play call was the worst thing I've ever seen,” an account named “Joel Gordon Hater” posted on X. “Golesh has to fire Joel Gordon. There's no salvaging our offensive production over the past few games. Byrum is the most overpaid QB in CFB.”

In addition to written tweets, there are also posts circulating of photos of Gordon’s face with a clown filter.

“When a game is on the line like that, your past ‘tendencies’ don’t matter. It was inches from a first down, not time to try and fool someone. Just sneak the damn ball,” another fan said on X. “First quarter in a close ballgame, maybe try something. Most crucial drive of the game, NO!!”

Golesh explained his thought process to call the play in the postgame press conference following the game.

“The pictures they had shown, we thought they would chase it off the backside edge, and go hat for hat with (Sigler), and get Cobb out in space,” Golesh said.

Another account said Gordon “looks like he could be managing a local Chili’s, but instead, he’s “calling plays for my favorite football team.”

Joel Gordon gotta go man — The Ghost of Bralan Womack (@GHOSTOFBRALAN) October 3, 2026

Aside from the confusing fourth-and-1 call, it also seems as if Gordon and company aren’t exactly putting the offense in situations to succeed in terms of playing to its strengths.

For example, the interior offensive line is probably the weakest spot on the field on either side of the ball, which means it’s likely difficult for them to create any sort of push up front.

And if there’s no push up front, it’s nearly impossible for Cobb and Omar Mabson to have any running lanes, but Gordon continuously draws up designed runs up the middle. Especially against a defensive front as stout as Tennessee’s, that’s just simply not going to be effective.

But when Mabson and Brown started making their way outside of the tackles and around to the edge, Auburn was able to generate chunk plays.

Additionally, Brown isn’t a pocket passer. He never has been, and he never will be. But it seems as if a healthy number of play calls are designed for a seasoned pocket passer, especially in the first half.

However, when Brown can utilize his legs outside of the pocket and generate production downfield, whether designed or not, Auburn’s offense finally gets into a rhythm. The Tigers’ identity needs to center around Brown’s legs, and that simply hasn’t been the case thus far.

Gordon came over from South Florida with head coach Alex Golesh and nearly the entire offensive staff, and many of the same offensive personnel followed them as well. The Bulls boasted one of the best offenses in the country last season, but that success hasn’t even come close to translating.

Yes, Auburn doesn’t have the greatest talent across the board, but it had enough to beat Tennessee on Saturday — it all starts with the coaching staff.

In order for the Tigers to right the ship and clinch a bowl game, at least, Gordon and Golesh must understand the offense’s strengths and weaknesses, and call plays accordingly.