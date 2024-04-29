Former Auburn Tiger Enters The Transfer Portal
It didn't take long for a former member of the Auburn football program to enter to the transfer portal again.
Auburn saw a lot of movement in the transfer portal during the December window. One of the players who entered, defensive lineman Wilky Denaud, has already entered the portal again. On Monday, the day before the transfer portal window closes, Denaud entered his name in the portal according to a report by On3.
"Mississippi State defensive lineman Wilky Denaud has re-entered the transfer portal, has learned," Pete Nakos of On3 posted on X. "The former Auburn transfer joined the MSU program in January. Has four years of eligibility remaining."
Denaud joined Auburn as a four-star prospect from John Carroll. He was ranked as the 32nd-best defensive lineman in the country by Rivals and was a top 80 player in the state of Florida. He did not play in any games his first year at Auburn and obviously didn't get the chance to while at Mississippi State over the spring.
It's becoming more common to see players transfer to a new school, go though spring, and then transfer again. Auburn added a defensive lineman from USC last week in the transfer portal, Isaiah Raikes, who transfer to the Trojans in January from Texas A&M. After the first part of the offseason, he entered the portal again and ultimately chose Auburn.
Denaud will have four years left of eligibility and should get some attention as a former four-star and high-level high school player.