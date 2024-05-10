Will Auburn Or Alabama Sign More Top In-State Recruits?
Auburn is off to an excellent 2025 recruiting start, but how will the Tigers fare with beating Alabama for top in-state recruits?
So far in the class of 2025, Auburn has 10 verbal commitments. The goal is to make up ground with the talent gap with traditional SEC rivals Alabama, Georgia, and LSU, among others. Let's be honest, beating Bama is always goal No. 1 and that's the focus of today's article.
If its ever going to happen, this is the year. Nick Saban is enjoying retirement and Kalen DeBoer is coming from Washington, hardly a place he's been able to grow recruiting roots in Alabama or the South.
That being said, Auburn has two in-state commitments from Rivals' top-10 recruits while Bama holds one. Ironically, neither program holds a plege from any of Rivals' top-10 recruits inside the state borders.
Just as important to note, Ohio State holds the commitment of Birmingham (Ala.) Parker cornerback Na'eem Offord, one of the nation's top prospects. That's a huge loss for Auburn and Alabama. The #2 recruit from Rivals is a different situation.
KJ Lacey is a quarterback who's committed to Texas. He hails from Saraland (Ala.) High School. Both Bama and Auburn went after Lacey at one point, but there's been a shift. Auburn is certainly making a big push for Carrollton (Ga.) High School signal-caller Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis, while Bama would like to sign Lewis or Notre Dame commitment Deuce Knight from Lucedale (Miss.) George County.
The #3 prospect is running back Alvin Henderson from Elba (Ala.) High School. While a Penn State commitment, it would not be surprising if he eventually signs with Auburn. Henderson is a frequent visitor to the Plains. Now a closer look at Auburn's two highest-rated in-state recruiting commitments.
At #4, it's offensive lineman Micah DeBose from Prichard (Ala.) Vigor. LSU, Ohio State, and Auburn were once the teams to watch, and DeBose was also a one-time Georgia commitment. Florida, Colorado, and Alabama are also involved now. It's really hard to say where the massive offensive tackle will sign. The good news for Auburn is that there are four offensive line commitments already so losing DeBose would not be as bad as during previous years.
The #5 player is edge defender Zion Grady from Enterprise (Ala.) High School. His official visit list is close to being set. Miami (May 31), Florida State (June 7), Auburn (June 10), Tennessee (June 14), and either UGA or Ohio State on June 21; Grady could use a mid-week visit to one of the two schools. He's also a one-time Bama commitment that UA did not continue to recruit Grady in the manner it should have.
Another pass rusher comes in at #6 and that's Jared Smith from Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson. His long arms and size 18 shoes are attracting schools from across the nation. According to Christian Clemente of 247, he will not take an official visit to the Tigers or Tide. That's a rarity for a Thompson prospect. Perhaps that will change?
Smith's official visit list includes an already completed trip to Ole Miss, plus South Carolina (May 31), Georgia (June 7), Tennessee (June 14), Florida State (June 18), and Southern Cal (June 21). Again, it's disappointing that Auburn is not getting an official visit from Smith. The Tigers have and continue to pursue Smith hard.
At #7 on the list is another player from Thompson, safety Anquon Fegans. Going back to the beginning of the year, he's been rumored to be a potential Auburn commitment multiple times. Overall, the talented safety could be the hardest to predict where he will sign his letter of intent. There are mixed reports on where Fegans will take his official visits, but note that Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Washington, Miami, and other schools are in the mix.
The two commitments for the Tigers are #8 and #10, defensive tackle Malik Autry from Opelika (Ala.) High School, and edge defender Jakaleb Faulk from Highland Home (Ala.) High School. Both prospects are tremendous additions to a defensive line depth chart that needs more talent and numbers, so Tigers fans should be excited for each to enroll on the Plains. Bama has one top-10 commitment and another that's at #11.
Alabama has wide receiver Derick Smith in the fold, the #9 player in the state. He's from Selma (Ala.) Southside. He holds offers from numerous programs across the South, Auburn included. Also important to note, #11 on the list is Lacey's teammate, defensive tackle Antonio Coleman. He committed to Bama, flipped to Auburn, and then went with the Tide again. Still, Auburn is unlikely to give up its pursuit of Coleman.
Coming soon, Auburn Daily will have more reports about the Tigers battling the Tide along the recruiting trail.