Former Auburn Tiger Decommits From An ACC School In The Transfer Portal
A former Auburn Tiger is still looking for his next school.
Auburn's done a good job at maintaining their current roster over the course of the offseason that includes two transfer portal windows. They've done some restructuring in the linebacker room.
Part of that restructuring of the linebacker room is because Cam Riley entered the transfer portal. Shortly after entering the portal, he committed on February 26 to North Carolina State. Now, he has decommitted from the Wolfpack.
"Due to many circumstances, I will be de-committing from NC State," Riley said in a tweet. "Glory be to God, thanks to NC State for the opportunity!"
Riley played in all 13 of Auburn's games last season. He had 32 tackles and 2.5 sacks a year ago.
Since the end of the season, Auburn's linebacker room looks different. While Eugene Asante and Austin Keys are still the leaders in the room, Auburn added Dorian Mausi from Duke and a handful of talented freshmen. Both DJ Barber and Demarcus Riddick earned some positive comments and made a great early impression throughout spring practice.
In Riley's tweet where he announced that he was stepping away from his commitment to North Carolina State, the majority of the relies are from Auburn fans asking him to return "home" and come back to the Tigers. While that may not be likely, there were rumblings that Auburn was looking at linebackers early in the spring transfer portal window. Regardless, Riley is still looking for his next school to round out his college football career.