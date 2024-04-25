Auburn's Transfer Portal Class Is Exactly What It Needed
This week has gone about as good as it possibly could have for the Auburn Tigers.
The Auburn Tigers had clear needs entering the spring transfer window - defensive line, buck, and another wide receiver. Hugh Freeze and the Auburn coaching staff took care of all of those needs in back-to-back-to-back days.
The addition of former Indiana and Texas Tech defensive lineman Philip Blidi got Auburn's week off in a positive light. Then the back-to-back commitments from defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes and buck linebacker Keyron Crawford solidified a defensive front that needed to be bolstered with some depth.
Freeze and the staff also closed on KeAndre Lambert-Smith, the top wide receiver in the transfer portal. The addition of Lambert-Smith comes a few days after Auburn slot receiver Jay Fair entered the transfer portal.
The addition of Lambert-Smith is a bigger deal than just adding another talented wide recevier. It sent a message that Auburn can be a threat to land anyone that they target. It seemed like Lambert-Smith was trending to Texas A&M Wednesday morning but an announcement never came. As they day went on, more and more chatter emerged as it seemed like there was a changing of the tide in Auburn's favor.
Obviously, that's what happened and the Auburn Tigers added depth and potential starters at the thinnest positions on the roster in a three day span.
Lambert-Smith was rated as a 4-star transfer and was the No. 62 player as well as the No. 9 wide receiver in the portal according to On3.
As a recruit, Lambert-Smith was a 4-star prospect with a 91.85 rating according to On3. He was the No. 193 player nationally, the No. 63 wide receiver, and the No. 4 player in the state of Virginia.