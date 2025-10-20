Former Auburn Wide Receiver Sounds Off on Hugh Freeze’s Tenure
Things are getting spooky on the Plains for Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze. The Tigers just took their fourth loss on the season, falling below .500, and not much seems to have changed from last week.
Former Auburn and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Anthony Schwartz has joined the chorus of Auburn faithful calling for Freeze’s removal, and he’s certainly not pulling any punches.
Schwartz led off his rampage with a simple message shared on X, stating that “The definition of insanity is…,” alluding to the Tigers’ refusal to fix what isn’t working, whether on the field or in the coaching staff.
After the game, though, Schwartz really took the mic.
“Coach Malzahn was deemed not good enough and not winning enough games,” he said. “Since then, we’ve had a losing record and have never won more than 3 conference games in a season. The players and the fans don’t deserve this.
“This was the prove it year, you have one of the most talented rosters in the country, got your QB you picked, and yet everything is the same. I will always support everyone on the sidelines every Saturday, but standards need to be set, and 0-4 is not that.”
Schwartz has solutions, too. He wants Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin to make his way to the Plains.
“If you want a championship defense, you sign the contract this time, Lane Kiffin,” he said, following it with a salute emoji. “We got a sold-out stadium for you as well and a crowd that will always show up; It’s all yours if you want it.”
Kiffin famously almost took the Auburn job but turned down the Tigers at the last second, resulting in Hugh Freeze taking the reins. Since, Freeze is 1-10 against ranked opponents and 9-10 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. For reference, Gus Malzahn only lost 11 times at home in eight seasons.
With firings abounding this year in college football, from James Franklin and Sam Pittman to Billy Napier, Freeze may find himself joining that list before long. One thing is for sure, though; even if he hasn’t lost the locker room, he’s certainly lost some significant alumni.