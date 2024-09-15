Freeze Thought Auburn ‘Was Not Very Good’ Defensively against New Mexico
The Auburn Tigers got the job done against New Mexico, earning a 45-19 win to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Despite allowing just 19 points, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze was not pleased with the team’s defensive showing. Auburn allowed 448 yards, 291 through the air and 157 on the ground.
The Tigers forced two interceptions, their first turnovers of the season, but did not manage to record a sack and had just one tackle for loss.
“I thought we were not very good on defense and I think DJ (Durkin) would agree,” Freeze said. “We’re not playing the ball, we had too many penalties, didn’t contain them very well. People got behind us and they converted too many long plays, long distances. But again, we found a way to win the game and we certainly will take that.”
New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier allowed Auburn to gain experience playing against dual-threat quarterbacks like the ones they will see in SEC play. Dampier went 22-of-44 for 291 yards and two touchdowns. Freeze believed that experience will be beneifiicial for the Tigers.
“There’s no question that their quarterback is very, very mobile,” Freeze said of Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green who Auburn will face next week. “I know he still moves the pocket some, he’s a dual-threat guy. We’ll have to have a better plan and play better for sure next week.”
Auburn is banged up in the defensive secondary, playing without Kayin Lee and with a limited Keionte Scott. Freeze thinks the younger players who stepped up have a ways to go as the Tigers allowed four separate receivers to finish the game with more than 40 yards.
“We’ve got to play with composure and poise and play the ball better than what we’re doing,” Freeze said.
Auburn’s defense will have a chance to put together a more solid performance against Arkansas at 2:30 p.m. CT next week. ESPN will carry the broadcast.