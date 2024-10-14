How Auburn Attacks the Missouri Tigers Defense
After a couple weeks to prepare, the Auburn Tigers offense hits the road to Columbia, Mo. to face a different type of Tigers. No. 19 Mizzou, sitting at 5-1, boasts one of the better defenses not only the SEC, but the entire country.
They're ranked 12th nationally in total defense heading into the game against Auburn.
Auburn, reeling from confusing losses needed the bye week to get right and recenter. From a talent viewpoint, Auburn's offense, except quarterback, can compete with just about any defense in the league. Blessed with a deep receiver corps, strong stable of running backs, and underrated tight ends, the men from the Plains should not take a backstep to anyone.
Now, with that said, how should Auburn attack Missouri?
Filter Through Fluff
While statistically dominant, the beatdowns of Murray State, Buffalo, and UMass need a quick dismissal. Look at the other three games, Boston College, Vanderbilt, and Texas A&M. Boston College threw for three touchdowns. Mizzou held on late to escape with a 27-21 victory.
Nothing truly noteworthy to behold.
Next, Vanderbilt hangs 27 on the defense, forcing overtime in a game where Mizzou ultimately wins. Lastly, Texas A&M obliterates the Missouri rush defense to the tune of 236 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-7 dismantling on October 5th.
As a result, the issues with the defense, from a superficial view can hide behind the better performances against weaker teams.
20 for 27
Throughout Jarquez Hunter's Auburn career, he's shared carries. Now, as the lead back in the offense, it's time to receive 20 or more carries this weekend.
Hunter's ability to get to the boundary and accelerate up field will present a problem for Mizzou, a team that possesses a leaky rush defense. Hunter, due to the aforementioned carry-sharing can definitely handle 20 to 25 carries. Seeing more not less of the senior back will help Auburn win this game, provided that the quarterback situation stabilizes.
Body The Corners
Granted, while Missouri fields cornerbacks at or a little above six-feet-tall, that should not dissuade Auburn from playing a more physical brand of passing offense. With wideouts and tight ends that stand anywhere from five-foot-eleven to six-foot-five, the receivers should fare well against defenders with some height.
However, they lack the size to contend on jump ball, especially in the red zone. If the super freshmen talent will break out, this game feels like a perfect setup. Fades in the end zone favors the Tigers. Cam Coleman hasn't looked right since he hurt his shoulder against Cal. A week off had to have done him some good.
Bottom Line
While Missouri does possess a good defense, the numbers feel skewed and takes into consideration games that would make any defender look great. Under those circumstances, Auburn does not look overmatched and the offense should not reflect that on the field.
With Jarquez Hunter enjoying a high-carry day, he will definitely lead the charge in Columbia. When Mizzou tires and crowds the box, Auburn's receivers should look to win more than their fair share of contested throws. Statistics don't lie but context can manipulate them.
Don't buy into the Missouri Tigers on defense.