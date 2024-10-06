Hugh Freeze, Auburn Tigers have More Questions than Answers Heading Into Bye
Heading into the bye week at 2-4, you just get the distinct vibe that Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze is suddenly resetting the program's expectations for 2024.
"Obviously, a disappointing season and today is another step not in the direction that we hoped." Freeze told reporters after the 31-13 loss to Georgia on Saturday. "We aren't playing winning football."
Covering the point spread was perhaps a more realistic goal for the Tigers heading into this one - how particularly deflating that feels on a Sunday morning. Incremental progress, or rolling over for a tummy tickle, both seem depressingly intertwined as things stand right now.
Simply playing hard and still losing by 18-points is not where Freeze, or the proud program, really thought they would be after six games.
Once again, Freeze indulged in his favorite hobby of chewing out his whipping boy quarterback Payton Thorne, but his ire was all-encompassing this week.
"Well, truthfully, I expect more fight than what we saw for the 60 minutes today," Freeze said. "I told them that in the locker room, and I meant it. It's my job to get that out of them, and I'm gonna die trying. We're gonna get it turned and find the ones who want to fight for 60 minutes."
For all of the standard issue southern flavored Freeze venom, as always with a struggling team, it boils down to the small things over the 60 minutes.
The Tigers' failures to execute were plain to see, especially when Malcolm Simmons let a late touchdown pass from the embattled Thorne go straight through his gaping arms.
Trouble is, the scroll of wrong turns was lengthy for the Tigers. On defense, defensive coordinator DJ Durkin was left to lament poor fundamentals when it came to his own group's tackling.
"We have to get better at tackling," Durkin declared. "There were way too many missed tackles in the game."
Another strong performance from running back Jarquez Hunter was wasted by the Tigers, but the impressive senior could have ran for 200 yards and it wouldn't have made the winning difference. Well, it might have, he had 91 yards on just 13 carries, but always seems to be the forgotten man on crucial-short-yardage plays.
In fairness, you have to feel particularly sorry for Thorne. While he has certainly played his role in the Tigers’ poor start to the season, he’s routinely been the subject of Freeze’s wrath during and after games.
We must remind ourselves that the Tigers brutal road trip continues after a bye week.Will Freeze take the time to give Hank Brown another shot at quarterback? Will Thorne, who looked thoroughly checked out after being on the receiving end of another sideline eruption from Freeze, still be engaged?
As the sun comes up over the Plains, that's the harsh reality which dawns on yet another losing post mortem for Freeze and Co. to digest.
Time is running out for the Tigers to salvage a once-promising 2024.