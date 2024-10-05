Auburn Daily

Georgia Bulldogs Continue Dominance Over Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers dropped their eighth game in a row to the Georgia Bulldogs as Jarquez Hunter and Keldric Faulk shined for Auburn.

Stephen Atkinson

Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter was one of the few bright spots in the 31-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter was one of the few bright spots in the 31-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. /
In this story:

Athens, Ga. – The Georgia Bulldogs continued their dominance of the Auburn Tigers and was the better team on Saturday as the Bulldogs extended their win streak versus Auburn to eight with a 31-13 victory.

The Georgia program is 17-3 versus Auburn since 2006.

Georgia led the entire contest after scoring a touchdown on its initial possession of the game. Auburn kept it close with the No. 5 team on the road, and was in the contest into the third quarter.

Coming out of half down 14-3, the Auburn defense forced a three-and-out to start the third quarter. Jarquez Hunter capped off a scoring drive by breaking a tackle on the edge and racing 38 yards up the sideline. That cut into Georgia’s lead at 14-10.

However, that’s when the home team broke the game open and showed why it has won 27 in a row at Sanford Stadium. Going 75 yards in 12 plays, Trevor Itienne was awarded a touchdown, his second of the game, to make it 21-10.

On the next possession and on the first play of the fourth quarter, the Georgia defense forced a stop on 4th and 2 in Auburn’s own territory. Payton Thorne faked the hand off to Hunter, and was swarmed under.

Five plays later Carson Beck threw a slant to Dillon Bell for a three-yard score and a 28-10 advantage in the contest. Auburn tacked on a field goal midway through the 4th, but the Tigers defense couldn’t get off the field on third down until under two minutes remaining when a Bulldogs field goal accounted for the final score of 31-13.

There were no turnovers, no fumbles in the game, and most of the game statistics were fairly even. Georgia outgained Auburn 381-337, and had 21 first downs to Auburn’s 18.

The Bulldogs proved to be the better football team in situational football. Their offense was 7-14 on third down conversions and 2-2 on fourth downs. Meanwhile the Tigers were 4-12 on third downs and 1-3 on fourth. Georgia also blocked an Auburn field goal attempt to end the first half.

The Tigers dropped to 2-4 on the year, 0-3 in the SEC. Georgia is now 4-1, 2-1 in the SEC. Hugh Freeze’s Auburn coaching record in year two is 8-11.

Auburn is off for a week before they head north to take on the Missouri Tigers who were blown out by Texas A&M 41-10 on Saturday.

Published |Modified
Stephen Atkinson
STEPHEN ATKINSON