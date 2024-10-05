Georgia Bulldogs Continue Dominance Over Auburn Tigers
Athens, Ga. – The Georgia Bulldogs continued their dominance of the Auburn Tigers and was the better team on Saturday as the Bulldogs extended their win streak versus Auburn to eight with a 31-13 victory.
The Georgia program is 17-3 versus Auburn since 2006.
Georgia led the entire contest after scoring a touchdown on its initial possession of the game. Auburn kept it close with the No. 5 team on the road, and was in the contest into the third quarter.
Coming out of half down 14-3, the Auburn defense forced a three-and-out to start the third quarter. Jarquez Hunter capped off a scoring drive by breaking a tackle on the edge and racing 38 yards up the sideline. That cut into Georgia’s lead at 14-10.
However, that’s when the home team broke the game open and showed why it has won 27 in a row at Sanford Stadium. Going 75 yards in 12 plays, Trevor Itienne was awarded a touchdown, his second of the game, to make it 21-10.
On the next possession and on the first play of the fourth quarter, the Georgia defense forced a stop on 4th and 2 in Auburn’s own territory. Payton Thorne faked the hand off to Hunter, and was swarmed under.
Five plays later Carson Beck threw a slant to Dillon Bell for a three-yard score and a 28-10 advantage in the contest. Auburn tacked on a field goal midway through the 4th, but the Tigers defense couldn’t get off the field on third down until under two minutes remaining when a Bulldogs field goal accounted for the final score of 31-13.
There were no turnovers, no fumbles in the game, and most of the game statistics were fairly even. Georgia outgained Auburn 381-337, and had 21 first downs to Auburn’s 18.
The Bulldogs proved to be the better football team in situational football. Their offense was 7-14 on third down conversions and 2-2 on fourth downs. Meanwhile the Tigers were 4-12 on third downs and 1-3 on fourth. Georgia also blocked an Auburn field goal attempt to end the first half.
The Tigers dropped to 2-4 on the year, 0-3 in the SEC. Georgia is now 4-1, 2-1 in the SEC. Hugh Freeze’s Auburn coaching record in year two is 8-11.
Auburn is off for a week before they head north to take on the Missouri Tigers who were blown out by Texas A&M 41-10 on Saturday.