Hugh Freeze Ecstatic for Fresh Start at Quarterback for Auburn Tigers
Luring quarterback Jackson Arnold to the Plains in the transfer portal owed a great deal to the former Oklahaoma Sooners quarterback getting the fresh start he needed with the Auburn Tigers.
Natural athleticism comes far down the list of concerns as it relates to Arnold, but the bigger question crops up over why he flamed out with the Sooners.
Of course, we are well aware that Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze isn't exactly known these days for his tender touch with his signal callers; Payton Thorne can robustly attest to that.
Now when he's faced with a make or break season for his own coaching future in Auburn, the fact is, Freeze will have to be a lot more forgiving and willing to fit his scheme around Arnold if things are going to work out.
Certainly, the early indicators are pointing toward Freeze tailoring things more organically around his new signal caller's natural skill set.
"Jackson, if you go back to his high school days, you don't get to become the Gatorade Player of the Year without a great skillset," Freeze said to Peter Rauterkus. "When I see the way he functions with the fundamentals of that position, with what we want to do, it's a pretty natural fit."
That fresh start we talked about previously means Freeze is well advised to point Arnold in the direction of leaving his bad experiences with the Sooners in his rear view mirror.
After all, getting a chance to really spin it downfield is a golden opportunity that should be provided due to the sheer depth of field stretching wide receivers the Tigers have.
Sadly, the prodigious abilities of Auburn's talented wide receiver corps wasn't maxed out last year, but it was all too easy to blame Thorne, and Hank Brown who only briefly supplanted the Tigers struggling starter.
Front and center in absolutely all of the quarterback chaos last season was of course Freeze.
"I know our receivers are like, 'This is different, this ball is spinning the right way,’" Freeze declared.
Developing Arnold properly will clearly have a knock on effect with regard to the entire quarterback room, and it's a unit that the extremely precocious talent of 5-star recruit Deuce Knight now calls home.
The stakes couldn't be any higher heading into the new season, one where just maybe the bulk of the Tigers faithful will be happy to forget Freeze’s first-two seasons if he’s able to re-establish the Tigers as an SEC and national power in his third.