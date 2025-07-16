Hugh Freeze Hints at Future Plans for Deuce Knight, Auburn Tigers Quarterbacks
Before Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze could make his way to the stage during the Southeastern Conference’s highly anticipated 2025 Media Days, he first had to make the traditional rounds through Radio Row, stopping at countless media outlets from across the southeastern part of the country. One of his stops included a sit-down with J.D. Pickell of On3.
Freeze was asked about the potential of former five-star recruit and true freshman quarterback Deuce Knight seeing the field this fall in special packages based on his athletic ability.
“It’s a little early to tell,” Freeze said. “I think Deuce is going to be really, really special.” Freeze also praised the athletic playmaking ability of Stanford transfer Ashton Daniels.
But it was in his further explanation where the third year head coach may have tipped his hand regarding the future of the quarterback position at Auburn.
“Ideally, would it be, you really don’t know,” Freeze said. “You hope Jackson goes out and just has an incredible year, and great things happen for him, and then Deuce is ready.”
Did you catch it? Hugh Freeze just told the world he expects redshirt-sophomore Oklahoma transfer and former five-star and Gatorade Player of the Year, Jackson Arnold to be a one-and-done as the Tigers’ starting quarterback. If you missed it, read the quote again. “...and great things happen for him, and then Deuce is ready.”
Those great things would be a leap to the NFL after the 2025 season.
Now, is this an overly shocking revelation? Not necessarily. In this, the age of NIL and hip-shot transfers? No. In fact, any team that may be asking their prized recruit at the quarterback position to sit a year will almost certainly be hoping their starter moves on quickly in hopes of retaining the uber-talented young gun.
Freeze confirmed as much when talking to SEC Now. “You know, if Jackson is having the year that we all expect and hope he has, it’d sure be nice to convince Deuce, you should play a few games and get yourself ready because we think Jackson is going to be gone.”
What does this mean for the Tigers in 2025? If Freeze’s expectations come to fruition, great things. Arnold’s production and pedigree coming out of high school lend to his receiving attention, but his production at Oklahoma was pedestrian at best, after passing for just 1,421 yards and 12 touchdowns and being benched mid-season in 2024.
For Arnold to consider leaving for the NFL Draft after one year, he’d need to be an expected first-round draft pick. And for him to earn that grade, his 2025 would have to be spectacular. And if Arnold is spectacular, the Tigers will flourish.
And why not? Arnold has flashed the arm, the athletic ability, and the wits to be successful. He’s now playing behind an offensive line that projects to be among the league’s best after being sacked 34 times in 2024. And he’ll be throwing to arguably the nation’s top receiving corps after Oklahoma’s unit was marred by injuries last season.
Freeze has been very vocal about his faith in Arnold’s ability heading into this season, and he was again on Tuesday. But his expectation for Deuce Knight to take over the reins in 2026 was his boldest proclamation yet.
Will it translate to the field in 2025?
Time will tell.