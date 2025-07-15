Hugh Freeze Backs Auburn Tigers QB Jackson Arnold's Growth at SEC Media Days
ATLANTA, Ga.- Auburn Tigers head football coach Hugh Freeze took to the podium during SEC media day to answer questions on what his new quarterback, Jackson Arnold, has in store this season.
Freeze was first asked about the leadership of Jackson Arnold in the locker room during his time on The Plains. Freeze indicated that Arnold was not afraid to step into the leadership role on the team.
“In January, when we returned, we always let our players elect new captains, and Jackson was just getting there”, Freeze stated. “But through one spring semester and we reelected in June, he was one of the leading go-getters.”
Jackson Arnold transferred into Auburn in December, coming from the Oklahoma Sooners. With the Sooners, Arnold threw for 1,421 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. Freeze knows that although he struggled during his time in Norman, it is important that Arnold is properly put into a position to succeed.
”I think making sure he is confident and that we believe in him is one of the other reasons that combination of what he has done in a short time to become a leader,” Freeze said.
Despite his struggles with the Sooners last year, Freeze still made Arnold his top target in the transfer portal in December.
”You go study all of that and you find out, you know, the facts,” Freeze said. “They unfortunately had a lot of injuries, both offensive line and receivers. And I think that affected his play.”
At one point in the 2024 season, the Sooners were down their first five receivers on the depth chart.
Freeze may be able to open up the playbook for Arnold and run more run/pass option plays with his new quarterback’s outstanding athleticism.
“Throughout the year, especially the Alabama game, where it is really one of the tougher football games, and you combine that with the system I want to run, he does pack the skillset for that, and there is no question in my mind that he does,” Freeze said.
In the defensive battle between the Crimson Tide and the Sooners, Jackson Arnold ran for 131 yards on 25 carries.
In his first year on The Plains, Freeze showed that he was not afraid to run his quarterbacks. Peyton Thorne ran for 515 yards on 134 attempts and scored three touchdowns. The following season he only had 283 rushing yards, but still had a high number of carries with 112.
Despite the drop in yardage in Thorne’s second season, the number of carries he received was still relatively high. Hugh Freeze will try to utilize the legs of Jackson Arnold to help take some pressure off the passing game.
Giving opposing defenses one more thing to worry about will only help the Tigers in their game planning and red zone efficiency.