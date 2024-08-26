Hugh Freeze Hitches Wagon to Auburn QB Payton Thorne
The level of success achieved by the Auburn Tigers this season will be heavily dependent on what they get from the quarterback position.
Payton Thorne will be Auburn’s starter once again after going 162-265 for 1,755 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.
Thorne left a lot to be desired at times last season, throwing for less than 100 yards in five games including a 44-yard effort in Auburn’s road loss against Texas A&M.
Thorne is expected to have better talent surrounding him this season, particularly at wide receiver.
Hugh Freeze is confident in Thorne’s ability to take a step forward this season.
“I’m very confident sitting here today,” Freeze said. “At the same time, I’ve said every day since spring practice that ultimately he’s got to get the job done. I wouldn’t be going with him if I wasn’t confident in him.”
Freeze talked about what he has seen from Thorne this offseason to be even more confident in him heading into 2024.
“I’ve always believed in him and I believe in him even more today than I did in January because of what I’ve seen and what I witnessed and what I hear in the meeting room and in the film room when I’m with him,” Freeze said. “I think he’s excited to prove that to a lot of people also.”
With a revamped wide receiver unit, Thorne will have a wider range of options to distribute the ball to. Rivaldo Fairweather, a tight end, led Auburn in both receiving yards and touchdowns last season with 394 and six respectively. The Tigers did not have a wide receiver record 350 yards.
Additionally, Thorne will likely be playing behind an offensive line that is a step forward from what Auburn has had for the last few seasons.
The Tigers open up the season at home against Alabama A&M on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT. The broadcast can be found on ESPN+/SEC Network+.