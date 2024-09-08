Hugh Freeze on Auburn’s Offense Against Cal: ‘We Never Got in Any Kind of Sync’
The Auburn Tigers’ first loss of the season came sooner than anticipated as they fell 21-14 to the Cal Golden Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Auburn’s offense was not able to generate much momentum and it’s inability to pass effectively was a significant reason why..
“We never got in any kind of sync offensively,” Freeze said after the game. “That’s very disappointing and frustrating to me. It rests with me and I’ve got to figure that out for us.”
The Tigers turned the ball over five times and wasted several opportunities to put points on the board as a result of those as well as untimely penalties.
Quarterback Payton Thorne struggled, completing just over half of his passes and throwing four interceptions. Freeze believes a variety of factors contributed to Thorne’s struggles but not having a lot of help up front hurt.
“We struggled to protect him (Thorne) tonight a lot,” Freeze said. “We had guys running wide open and really struggled to protect him.”
Freeze gave credit to Cal’s defense and the things that unit did to make things difficult for Auburn.
“They (Cal) did a great job of mixing it up,” Freeze said. “They really did of bringing pressure, loading the box, playing coverage, they did a really nice job of mixing it all up and kept us guessing. You give them credit for that.”
Freeze was not pleased with Auburn’s decision-making throughout the game, particularly in the fourth quarter, and highlighted some specific instances where it cost the team.
“The one possession before when we had a chance with two minutes left – and I really want to watch the film – I couldn’t tell if the ball was left inside,” Freeze said. “Cam was hurting, and we really needed to get him out, but the clock was running. I wish we could have gone to the other side, but Payton didn’t have any idea he was hurting. He kind of lost on the release.”
Auburn will look to bounce back on the offensive side of the ball next week against New Mexico at Jordan-Hare Stadium.