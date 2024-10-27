Jarquez Hunter Runs Wild as Auburn Knocks Out Wildcats 24-10
Following a bad start and an early 10-0 deficit, Auburn ran the ball with senior running back Jarquez Hunter and dominated Kentucky on way to a 24-10 victory and its first conference win of the season.
Auburn came out throwing, and it worked in favor of Kentucky. After rushing for -8 yards in the first quarter being outgained 110 yards to 38, the Tigers fed senior running back Jarquez Hunter 23 times for 278 yards. Hunter had two carries for three yards in the first quarter, but ended up with the fourth most yards rushing in a game in school history.
Hunter’s previous high for yards was 183 at Vanderbilt last season on 19 carries. His previous high for carries was 20 for 152 yards versus New Mexico earlier this year.
Hugh Freeze had stated many times throughout Auburn’s 2-5 start to the season that they had to find ways to get the ball to Hunter. On Saturday versus Kentucky the offensive staff finally followed through and Hunter delivered.
In his first ever collegiate game carrying more than 20 times, Hunter passed Brent Fullwood, Stephen Davis, Tank Bigsby and Tre Mason on the Auburn’s all-time rushing list with 3,033 yards.
Hunter is sixth in all-time rushing yards at Auburn behind Bo Jackson, Carnell Williams, James Brooks, Joe Cribbs and Ben Tate.
Not only was Auburn’s running game stout versus Kentucky, the defense dominated the last three quarters. During a stretch from the start of the second quarter to early in the fourth, Auburn outgained Kentucky 374 yards to 36.
The game was tied at the half 10-10 after Auburn coaching took away a chance at a short field goal. A passing play was called with 15 seconds on the clock and no timeouts. Payton Thorne was sacked and time expired before Auburn could kick a field goal. It was another blunder to end a half that has plagued the Tigers.
Auburn nonetheless had swung the momentum in its direction. That continued in the third quarter as Auburn took the lead on a one-yard score by Hunter, making it 17-10 going to the fourth.
Auburn claimed a 24-10 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 45-yard run by Hunter. Kentucky took the next drive inside Auburn territory. With four plays inside the three-yard line, the Auburn defense stood its ground. On fourth down cornerback Kayin Lee broke on a pass in the flats for an interception.
The Auburn offense had a chance to extend the lead at the end but took a knee deep in Kentucky territory for the 24-10 victory. Auburn improved to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the SEC.
For the game Auburn outgained Kentucky 500 yards to 224. Kentucky had just 114 yards after the first quarter. With Auburn’s run game working, the Tigers offense was able to pick up a first down on 8-14 third-down attempts compared to 4-12 for the Wildcats. That helped Auburn amount 76 plays. Kentucky ran just 54, with only 34 in the last three quarters.
Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne finished the game 20-26 for 172 yards with an interception and a touchdown pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith. He had 11 attempts in the first quarter, leading to Auburn’s 10-0 early deficit. Thorne had just 11 more attempts the rest of the way.
Vanderbilt visits Auburn next Saturday, Nov. 2.