Kentucky Wildcats Key Players vs. Auburn Tigers
Coming off their fourth loss in a row, the Auburn Tigers are currently sitting at 2-5 with no wins in conference play. They will have another chance this week as they look to upset the Kentucky Wildcats (3-4, 1-4 SEC) on the road.
Auburn comes into this game after falling 21-17 at the hands of No. 19 Missouri on the road last week. Kentucky was blown out 48-20 on the road against Florida.
Let's look at the key Missouri players that Auburn needs to keep an eye on this Saturday.
Offense:
Dane Key, WR
Key, a 6'3 junior from Lexington, is leading Kentucky in receiving this season with 35 catches for 500 yards. Key has started nearly every game for the Wildcats since arriving as a freshman in 2022 and has caught at least 37 passes for 519 yards each season he has been with the program. He is comfortably on pace to have his biggest season yet in 2024.
Brock Vandagriff, QB
Vandagriff, a 6'3 junior who spent the previous three seasons at Georgia, won the starting job for the Wildcats during the offseason. He has gone 91-of-158 (57.6%) through the air this season and has thrown six touchdowns to four interceptions.
Defense:
Deone Walker, DT
The Wildcats have the SEC's fifth-best rushing defense at 104.7 yards-per-game, and it starts up front with the mammoth Deone Walker. At 6'6 and 345 pounds wearing his "Zero" in the middle of Kentucky's defense, he's hard to miss. His 25 tackles don't begin to tell the story of the impact he has of controlling the interior line of scrimmage.
Auburn center Conner Lew will have his hands full, and will need some help with Walker who ranks as the No. 8 NFL Prospect on CBS Sports' Big Board.
J.J. Weaver, LB
Weaver, a 6'5 senior from Louisville, is in his sixth season with the Wildcats. So far this season, he has 19 tackles, leads the team in sacks with four and has a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
Zion Childress, DB
Childress, a 6'0 senior from Houston, is in his third season with the Wildcats. He is second on the team in tackles with 34, has a sack, a pass deflection and forced fumble so far this season.
Auburn and Kentucky will go head-to-head at 6:45 p.m. CT on SEC Network on Saturday. This will conclude a three-game road stretch for Auburn.