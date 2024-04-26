National Analyst on Auburn: 'They are acting how they want to be viewed'
It doesn't matter who you ask, Auburn football had a good week.
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn football program had a strong showing in the spring transfer portal window and national analysts are taking notice. After landing Philip Blidi, Isaiah Raikes, Keyron Crawford, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith via the transfer portal, Auburn made a statement and folks are ready to start listening.
JD PicKell of On3 discussed the week that Auburn had and gave a lot of praise to what Freeze and this staff has done so far. He pointed out that they've already showed the willingness to compete by being in games they shouldn't have last season. He gives the games against Georgia and Alabama as examples. He talked about how it feels at Auburn right now.
"The way that it feels at Auburn, quite frankly, is big time," JD PicKell said on the On3 YouTube page. "It feels big time. If I'm a player being recruited and I step in that facility and I talk to that staff and I see the way they do things, the process they have in place, the operations they have in place, it makes me say this is a professional outfit that is doing things the right way. It's not skipping any steps to where they want to go. They are acting how they want to be viewed and they are acting how they want to achieve."
The Auburn Tigers will look to build on the strong week by keeping the roster intact until the transfer portal closes on Tuesday.