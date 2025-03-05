Auburn Baseball Sees Another Freshman Earns Weekly Honor
One of the more successful players this past weekend was Auburn freshman second baseman Chris Rembert. He received this week’s SEC Freshman of the Week award. Rembert is sharing the award alongside LSU’s Casan Evans. He is the second Auburn player to get the award this season. Freshman outfielder Bub Terrell got the award a week ago, sharing it with Florida’s Brody Donay.
He hit .385 (5-for-13) and reached base at a .529 clip with a slugging percentage of 1.000 for the week. Four of his five hits were for extra bases, including two doubles and two home runs, and he ranked tied for second in the league with 10 RBIs.
Through the 10 games he has played in, he has started in nine. He has a .300 batting average off 30 at-bats. He has eight runs off nine hits. He also has three home runs on the season. He co-leads the team, alongside freshman Bub Terrell. One of those home runs came in the tournament series in GlobeLife Field. Teams struggled to hit the long ball as the stadium is the home of the Texas Rangers. Yet, Rembert and outfielder Cade Belyeu were able to find the distance. He is also third on the team for RBIs with 12.
The Auburn Tigers are now 11-1, winners of the last 10. Their most impressive win of all came just a few days ago when the Tigers beat the No. 8 Oregon State Beavers in Arlington, Texas. That win helped the Tigers break into the top 25, per D1 Baseball.
Due to his recent success, it is believed that Rembert has earned a spot regularly in the field. Currently, third baseman Eric Guevara has been battling a hamstring injury he picked up way back during the Holy Cross series. When he returns, infielder Eric Snow will return to his regular position at second base, which is where Rembert currently plays. If that is the situation, Rembert may be part of the moving rotation of outfielders alongside Cade Belyeu. However, for now, Rembert should be the main man at second.
Up next for Rembert and the Tigers is the Alabama-Birmingham Blazers at Regions Field. That game will take place on March 5 at 5:30 p.m. CST.