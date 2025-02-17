Auburn Bats Come Back Alive, Take Series Finale
The Auburn Tigers finished the opening weekend with a series win in Plainsman Park in the rubber match against Holy Cross, 14-6. Sunday’s score nearly doubled the number of runs scored in the first two games combined. The Tigers’ right-handed pitcher Christian Chatterton faced off against the Crusaders’ right-handed pitcher Jaden Wywoda.
Chaos in Bottom of the Fifth
The game seemed to be headed for another pitcher’s duel as Chatterton and Wywoda both left the game in manageable spots (3-2 for Wywoda; and 4-4 for Chatterton). However, not many could predict what would happen next.
In the bottom of the fifth, Wywoda was replaced by right-handed pitcher Brock Graf. Between him and his eventual replacement, freshmen right-hand pitcher Devin Hunt, they allowed four walks, bringing the score to 4-2.
“I think it was huge,” Cooper McMurray said of the five-run inning. “The lineup was able to have the pitching staff’s back when they needed it, and they threw the ball well. I think it was big for our confidence and our team as a whole.”
While the Tigers got some breathing room in the fifth, they saw the lead become nonexistent in the next inning. Chatterton was replaced by right-handed pitcher Dylan Watts. In his first start for the Tigers, he pitched 5 ⅓ innings. While he didn’t get the win due to a no-decision, Chatterton has the potential to be a weekend starter.
“I thought (Chatterton) was incredible,” Fralick said of his fellow freshman pitcher. “We went through the lineup the whole first time without having to use the changeup, which is his best pitch. Once we brought out the changeup and the slider, he was commanding the ball really well, both sides of the plate, front and back. I thought he competed his butt off, so I thought he was incredible.”
Bats Came Alive for the First Time this Season
For the Tigers, this was the best performance of the weekend by far. The Tigers had 16 hits on the day while the Crusaders had just seven. The Crusaders also had four errors in the game. Almost every batter had a hit in the game.
Three particular stars in the game were catcher Chase Fralick, McMurray and center fielder Cade Belyeu. Fralick went 3-for-5 with two singles and a home run. Belyeu finished 3-for-6 with three singles and three stolen bases on the day. McMurray had a 3-run home run. He also went 2-for-3 as he finished the day with four RBIs.
Now with the series full behind them, the Tigers will be able to take one day of rest before they host the No. 25 Troy Trojans on Tuesday. Per 247Sports, the Tigers could use Cam Tilly or Carson Myers against the Trojans. For Wednesday’s game against North Alabama, it is expected that we will see Andreas Alvarez.