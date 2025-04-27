Former Auburn Defensive Lineman Signs UDFA Deal With Ravens
Former Auburn Tigers’ defensive lineman Jayson Jones has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Jones joins a talented defense that needs depth on the defensive line. Jones has been a starter for all three seasons he played at the Plains.
He transferred from Oregon in 2022 after playing in all 13 games for the Ducks the previous season. While his stats don’t necessarily jump off the page, he certainly is a run-stopper, something the Ravens could use as they look to take control of the AFC North division. With proven running backs like Chase Brown and Nick Chubb still very able to cause chaos around the league, the addition of a defensive tackle like Jones is massive for the Ravens who have their own bruising running back in Derrick Henry.
In his three seasons with the Tigers, Jones started every year. In 2022, he started at nose tackle and made 28 tackles that season. In 2023, he returned to start as a nose tackle, making 20 tackles and helping the Tigers make the first bowl game of the Hugh Freeze Era. In 2024, he was defensive tackle finishing with just 16 tackles on the year and ending his collegiate career with 83 on his career including his time at Oregon.
The signing by the Ravens is a smart move. Their defensive line needs more depth and that is something that Jones can provide. Currently, their nose tackles are Travis Jones, C.J. Okoye and Aeneas Pebbles (who was just drafted earlier on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft). Jones will look to compete with the three and try to make it on the 53-man squad. If not, he always could be a practice squad signee.