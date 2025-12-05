Steelers vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 14 (Can Baltimore Cover?)
The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are suddenly tied in the standings. The Ravens saw their five-game winning streak end in Joe Burrow’s return on Thanksgiving, while the Steelers lost their second straight game on Sunday.
This will be the first of two meetings in the final month of the season between these AFC North rivals.
The oddsmakers have the Ravens as home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 14 matchup.
Steelers vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Steelers +6 (-102)
- Ravens -6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Steelers: +245
- Ravens: -305
Total
- 43.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
The spread has moved from -6.5 to -6 since the odds opened for this one, with the total dropping two points from 45.5 to 43.5.
Who will get back over .500 on Sunday?
Steelers vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in the Steelers vs. Ravens betting preview:
Neither of these teams have been great against the spread this season, and they’re both coming off bad home losses in Week 13. But the Ravens have had a lot more going for them over the past several weeks.
Baltimore won by at least seven during each of its five straight wins and it should be able to keep that up against a fading Pittsburgh squad.
Pick: Ravens -5.5 (-108)
This line has been on the move all week long but I’ll side with the Ravens at -6 or less. Lamar Jackson hasn’t been his normal self, but he’s still been a lot better than what Pittsburgh’s offense has shown.
The total has rightfully come down for this game as it should be a dog fight in Baltimore.
Final Score Prediction: Ravens 24, Steelers 16
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.