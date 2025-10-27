Auburn Enters Kentucky Matchup Favored to Get Another SEC Win
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers (4-4) are set to host the Kentucky Wildcats (2-5) this Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Auburn Tigers, despite having a struggling offense, open up as -10.5 favorites against the Wildcats, according to ESPN Bet Sportsbook. The over/under for the matchup is currently set at 46.5. ESPN’s matchup predictor currently has the Tigers at a 77.1% chance of winning the game.
Auburn holds the lead in the all-time series against Kentucky, with a 28-6-1 record against the Wildcats. This includes a 13-2 home record and a 19-game winning streak in the series, dating back to 1967.
The Kentucky Wildcats have wins against Toledo and Eastern Michigan, with losses against the Ole Miss Rebels, South Carolina Gamecocks, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns and the Tennessee Volunteers. The Wildcats have lost 4 straight games coming into this matchup.
The Wildcats are led by quarterback Cutter Boley. On the season, Boley has completed 66.5% of his passes for 1,215 yards, nine touchdown passes and five interceptions. By comparison, Jackson Arnold has completed 63.3% of his passes on the year for six touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
The Wildcats' rushing attack is led by Seth McGowan. So far this season, McGowan has 93 carries for 476 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. The passing attack for the Wildcats has been relatively bottled up, with their leading receiver, Kendrick Law, having 302 yards on 24 receptions.
The Auburn rushing attack is what’s likely to be the main point of emphasis this week for the Auburn offense. Hugh Freeze has not yet announced who the starting quarterback will be this week for Auburn. But regardless of who it is, the offense needs to lean more on the run game and stop trying to pass the ball as much.
Jeremiah Cobb has 712 rushing yards on the season on 117 carries, bringing his average yards per carry to 6.1. Backing him will be freshman back Omar Mabson II, who is filling in for former Auburn team captain and running back Damari Alston.
The Auburn defense has been dominant all season. Leading the way for the Auburn defense has been middle linebacker Xavier Atkins, who has been playing at a very elite level. Atkins leads the team in tackles and sacks, while also leading the SEC in tackles for loss.
The Tigers have been presented with a chance to win two in a row this weekend, after defeating Arkansas last weekend. The Tigers are 1-4 in conference play, and need this win before heading to Nashville to take on a top-10 ranked Vanderbilt team.
Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.