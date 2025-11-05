Auburn Football Signs Home and Home with Notre Dame
AUBURN, Ala. - The Auburn Tigers will visit historic Notre Dame Stadium on Sept. 25, 2027, for the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Fighting Irish will travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the return game on October 28, 2028.
The series with Notre Dame is another in a line of notable upcoming non-conference opponents, including Miami (Fla.) in 2029-30.
It's hard to believe that two programs in the top-20 of wins all time have never met, but that oversight will be remedied in 2027 as Auburn heads north to South Bend, Ind.
Auburn doesn't know who the coach will be for that game in a little under two years, after firing Hugh Freeze on Sunday. Athletic director John Cohen is confident the talent Freeze helped recruit to the Plains in his three years in charge will help lure a top coach, as will a top-notch schedule with the likes of Notre Dame on the docket.
Auburn’s schedule for the 2026 season is expected to be announced in December.